Boys soccer
Davenport Central 10, Clinton 0: The Blue Devils (2-1, 1-1) scored eight goals in a 27-minute span in the second half to pull away from the River Kings (1-1, 0-1).
Burlington 2, North Scott 1: Jestin Bray scored a penalty kick goal in the second half to lead the Grayhounds (1-1, 1-1) to a win over the Lancers (2-1, 1-1) at Bracewell Stadium.
Pleasant Valley 7, Davenport West 0: The Spartans (1-1, 1-0) rebounded from a season-opening loss to Dubuque Wahlert to beat the Falcons (0-2, 0-2).
Muscatine at North postponed: The MAC game between Muscatine and Davenport North was postponed until April 10.