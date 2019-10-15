Volleyball
Clinton 3, Muscatine 1: The River Queens (11-18, 4-4 MAC) jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first set and never looked back to defeat the host Muskies 25-12, 25-14, 18-25, 25-20 on their senior night in Muscatine.
Sloppy passing and poor ball control kept Muscatine (6-16, 1-5 MAC) out of sorts and helped Clinton find a rhythm early in the first set. Then, leading 11-4, Clinton dialed up a multitude of aces in every which way — power, finesse, and placement — to extend that lead to 19-5 to set the tone for the night.
Junior Madi Petersen led the Muskies with 13 kills, while fellow junior Rylie Moss anchored the defense with 33 digs.
Boys soccer
United Township 6, Sterling 0: A balanced offense propelled the Panthers to a 6-0 senior night win over the Golden (2-5 WB6) to finish out Western Big Six play at 4-2-1.
The Panthers had 29 shots in the game with 20 on goal to force Sterling keeper Sergio Garcia into a lot of tough situations. Abram Downey scored two goals for United Township, one in each half. Coach Phil Weaver was happy with how his senior played the game.
"It was nice seeing him make larger runs from the back," Weaver said. "I wanted him to get more involved in the box and he did a good job of doing that."
Downey also picked up an assist on a Chan Nawl goal in the first half. Twin brother Ben Downey got the scoring started early for the Panthers with an 11 minute goal assisted by Edgar Vega.