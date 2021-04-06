Prep report: Geneseo girls no match for Sterling

Even when Geneseo had an impressive dig or diving play on a ball, Sterling rarely let up. The opening set was tight until Sterling pulled away up 19-16.

Geneseo got down 11-3 in the second set before eventually forging a 17-17 tie. The Golden Warriors used another final surge to sweep comfortably against a solid Geneseo crowd.

“They are so fast,” Geneseo coach Casey Komel said of Sterling. “They’re very tall, they all jump out of the gym, and they are fast. That puts them a head above so many teams that they play against.”

Moline 2, Alleman 0: Moline showed a strong power game at the net to sweep Allleman by scored of 25-9 and 25-16 at Don Morris Gym.

The Maroons improved 8-3, 4-3 in the Western Big 6, while Alleman dropped to 1-8, 0-7.

Junior Carly Rouse led Moline 9 kills and contributed 6 assists for her teammates. Junior Ella Ramsey also had 6 kills.

Rock Island 2, United Township 0: The Rocks defeated the Panthers 25-23, 25-16 and moved to 7-3 overall and 6-2 in the Big 6. The Panthers fell to 2-7 overall and in the conference.

The first game was tied at 23-23 before the Rocky came away with a key point after a long rally and held on to win.