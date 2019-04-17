Girls soccer
Assumption 5, Davenport Central 0: Carly King scored three goals and the Knights shut out the Blue Devils on Wednesday.
Sully Kelly got the Knights on the board, bending in a corner kick in the second minute to get the Assumption offense on the board before King tallied a pair in the 19th and 25th minutes to make it 3-0.
Jade Jackson added a goal in the 29th minute, and King completed the scoring with her third goal in the 55th minute.
King's hat trick gave her 12 goals on the season.
The win moves Assumption to 6-0, 3-0 in the MAC. Central falls to 2-2 both overall and in conference.