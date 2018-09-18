Volleyball
North Scott 3, Burlington 0: Emma Powell had nine kills and 14 digs as North Scott won its third consecutive conference match with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-17 sweep over Burlington at The Pit.
Kendall McNaull and Ella McLaughlin contributed eight and seven kills apiece for the Lancers (11-6, 3-2). Emma Morgan had five service aces.
Muscatine 3, Davenport North 0: Muscatine was without one of its top attackers Tuesday night, but it didn't seem to faze the Muskies as they earned a 25-17, 25-17, 25-19 road win over Davenport North.
Hannah Reynolds stayed home with illness. Rylie Moss stepped into her spot and had seven kills, two more than she recorded in the team's first 13 matches. Vada Fridley had 10 digs for the Muskies (7-7, 4-1), who remain a game behind Davenport Assumption for the league lead.
Davenport Central 3, Davenport West 2: Davenport West took a team to a fifth set for the first time this season, but rival Davenport Central delivered the finishing kick.
Central (6-8, 3-2) pulled out a 25-13, 16-25, 25-8, 19-25, 15-9 win to move above .500 in conference play. Kami Knutsen had 34 assists, 10 kills, eight digs and six service aces for the Blue Devils.
Lauren Oostendorp had a solid all-around game for West (0-9, 0-5). She had six kills, four service aces and a pair of blocks.
Boys soccer
Quincy 2, Rock Island 1 (2OT): After neither team scored in regulation or the first overtime, Bromley Brown and Jack Bartley scored goals 55 seconds apart to give Quincy the win.
The victory gives the Blue Devils control of the Western Big Six race at 3-0. Rock Island fell to 2-1.
Moline 1, Galesburg 0: Manny Raya scored the only goal as the Maroons moved into second place in the Big Six at 2-0-1.
UT 4, Alleman 0: Arafath Ourognao scored four more goals, including three in the final seven minutes of the first half, to lead UT. The senior forward now has 21 goals in 12 games for the Panthers (7-2-3, 1-1-1 Big Six).