Moline senior forward Saiheed Jah stepped up when his team needed him the most. Trailing Quincy by one goal in Tuesday's Western Big 6 matchup at the Moline Soccer Bowl, the four-year varsity standout scored two of his three goals just 57 seconds apart to put the Maroons up for good, then added an assist as Moline scored four unanswered goals to top the Blue Devils 5-2.