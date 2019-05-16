Boys track and field
Moline relays shine: The Moline Maroons and the Rock Island Rocks will have familiarity going for them when they head to the Class 3A State track & field meet next week in Charleston.
The Maroons qualified their quartet of Jabari Rogers, Immanuel Bailey, Marcelius Williamson and Fred Henderson in both the 400 and 800 relays, both finishing second at Thursday night’s Class 3A Ottawa Sectional.
For Rock Island, childhood friends Austin Taylor and Blake McKillup are heading to state together in their final year of high school, as well as Samson Shukuru, a sophomore. Like the Moliners, Taylor will be in two state events, the 100 and 200, finishing second to the defending state champion in both. McKillup qualified in the discus, and Shukuru in the long jump.
The Moline relay team, which won both the 400 and 800 in last week’s Western Big Six Conference Meet run in 46-degree weather, raced with state-achieving determination in 85-degree sectional heat.
— Marc Nesseler, mnesseler@qconline.com
Morrison claims sectional title, Sherrard second: After a difficult outing at last week's Three Rivers Conference boys track and field meet, the Sherrard Tigers didn't have huge hopes for Thursday's Class 1A Sherrard Sectional. What a difference a few days makes.
The Tigers were good from start to finish, winning three events and securing state trips in seven events in a huge night at Clifford King Field. Sherrard finished second in the team race to Morrison, which is believed to be the school's first-ever sectional team title. The Mustangs won five events and also qualified seven events.
"We didn't do very well last week and I didn't have a lot of expectations this week," said Tiger sprinter and jumper Levi Miles, who qualified in four events — the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays, plus the triple jump. The 4x100 won.
Morrison's Hunter Newman and Koby Brackemeyer went 1-2 in the 800 (1:59.47, 2:00.40) and Keegan Anderson (49.41) won the 400 with teammate Nathan Mickley taking fourth and just sneaking into next weekend’s state finals in Charleston.
That foursome also led the Mustangs to the 4x400 relay win.
Erie-Prophetstown got two first-place finishes early in the meet, with Levi Cole winning the high jump (6-2) and defending state champ Kyle Kruhtoff taking the pole vault (16-0).
Mercer County picked up a win in the 1600 from Ryan Monson. The Golden Eagles have three events qualified.
Rockridge qualified in four events, Riverdale in two and United in one.
— Terry Duckett, tduckett@qconline.com
Boys soccer
Pleasant Valley 5, Muscatine 0: Pleasant Valley proved itself as the best team in the Mississippi Athletic Conference as it controlled the match from start to finish and dispatched Muscatine 5-0, winning the conference title outright a year after splitting it with Bettendorf.
“It’s nice to win the MAC,” Pleasant Valley coach Wayne Ward said. “Our goal is to try to be on the bus in June and go to (state in) Des Moines. That’s what the school, the program and this group of boys are trying to do.”
The Class 3A No. 4 Spartans (14-1, 9-0) didn’t allow a single goal in conference play this season.
PV got on the board in the seventh minute with a free kick goal from well outside the box by senior Isaac Ward. The Spartans scored again in the 21st minute when Jack Roemer found the back of the net. Jacob Holland upped the lead to 3-0 in the 42nd minute.
— Evan Riggs, evan.riggs@muscatinejournal.com
Davenport North 9, Clinton 1: DeViann Titus-Porter and Anthony Carr scored two goals each and Davenport North rolled to a Mississippi Athletic Conference win over Clinton on Thursday.
Peter Phan, Chase Green, Kyp Ridenour, Noah Tompkins and Dustin Rubemeyer also scored for North, which led 5-0 at halftime.
The win lifts North to 12-6, 5-4 in the MAC, finishing the season tied for third. Clinton fell to 3-13, 0-9.
Assumption 7, Burlington 1: Assumption closed out the regular season with a resounding win over Burlington, finishing 6-11, 3-6 in the MAC.
Bettendorf vs. West suspended: Due to weather, the game between Davenport West and Bettendorf at TouVelle Stadium was suspended with 11 minutes remaining in the first half and Bettendorf leading 2-0. The game will be resumed at 6 p.m. today.
Softball
Sterling Newman 3, Fulton 0: Elle Koerner pitched a complete game shutout and Maddie Craft led the Comets with three hits as Sterling Newman nabbed a Class 2A regional title.