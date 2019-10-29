Boys soccer
Moline 3, Joliet West 2: Jose Ruiz's second-half goal gave the fifth-seeded Maroons an upset over No. 1 seed Joliet West in an Illinois Class 3A sectional semifinal Tuesday in Normal.
Ruiz made a deep run down the right side and received a pass from Boukary Mnengue to set up the game-winning goal.
“I made that run and then the ball just went in,” a jubilant Ruiz said. “It’s crazy, I can’t even remember what happened.”
The Maroons play Edwardsville in the sectional title game at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Moline went into halftime down 2-1 after Saheed Jah opened the scoring in the 13th minute off an assist from Isaac Ruiz. A penalty kick 13 minutes later and a second goal from the Tigers took the momentum away from the Maroons.
Moline opened the second half with a header from Michael Galvin off an Isaac Ruiz corner in the 45th minute and closed the game out 14 minutes later with the goal from Jose Ruiz.
Iowa volleyball
Clinton 3, Clear Creek Amana 1: Clinton has not reached the state tournament in 25 years. The River Queens, despite a sub-.500 record, are one win away following Tuesday night's regional semifinal win over 14th-ranked Clear Creek Amana, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16.
Nevaeh Wagoner and Bailey Wing each had 10 kills for the River Queens (13-22). Brooke Mulholland had 35 assists and a match-high 23 digs.
Lakin Houzenga paced the defense with 15 digs while libero Rylie Mussman compiled 14. Clinton faces 10th-ranked Western Dubuque, which knocked off defending state champion Dubuque Wahlert, in the regional final Monday in Epworth.
West Liberty 3, Central Lee 0: Class 3A fifth-ranked West Liberty overmatched Central Lee 25-10, 25-15, 25-13 in a regional semifinal at West Liberty High School.
Martha Pace powered the offense with 15 kills and Drake commit Macy Daufeldt contributed 13. Morgan Peterson facilitated the Comets' attack with 40 assists. Monica Morales and Daufeldt led the defense with 14 and 12 digs, respectively.
West Liberty (30-7) plays unranked Albia (29-9) in the regional final Monday at Washington High School.
Tipton 3, Williamsburg 0: Class 3A eighth-ranked Tipton tripped up Williamsburg 25-16, 25-15, 26-24 in its home finale Tuesday night to reach the regional final.
You have free articles remaining.
Utah recruit Sommer Daniel had 20 kills, 13 assists and 10 digs for the Tigers. Kamryn Chapman put down eight kills while Alex Hoffman had 16 assists. Tipton plays 10th-ranked Nevada in a regional final Monday at Benton Community High School.
Iowa City Liberty 3, Muscatine 0: Freshman Cassidy Hartman had a dozen kills and Liberty hit at a .452 clip Tuesday night to roll past Muscatine in a Class 5A regional semifinal, 25-10, 25-15, 25-13.
The second-ranked Lightning (33-2) play Dubuque Hempstead on Monday for a trip to the state tournament.
Madi Peterson led the Muskies with four kills and five digs while Hannah Wieskamp had five blocks and Rylie Moss finished with six digs.
The Muskies closed the season 6-18.
Illinois volleyball
Moline 2, Pekin 1: In Class 4A regional play Moline found a way to hold off Pekin at the Pekin Regional.
Moline lost the first set 23-25 but battled back to win the second 25-19 and then survived with a 26-24 win in the third.
"We had some nerves to start and it just seemed like we kept making errors most of the night," Moline coach Sarah Fetter said. "Finally, at the end of the third set we went back to having been in those situations before this year and we finished them out."
Moline will play Normal Community on Thursday for the regional title.
Minooka 2, United Township 0: United Township was blitzed by top-seed Minooka at the Minooka Regional. Minooka defeated UT 25-12, 25-4 to end the Panthers' season.
Geneseo 2, Dixon 0: Geneseo beat Dixon 25-16, 25-14 in the Class 3A Ottawa Regional on Tuesday. The Maple Leafs used their strength at the net on defense to take down the Dukes.
"We blocked really well," Geneseo coach Casey Komel said. "Not only were we getting a lot of stuff blocks for points, we also got the ball to a point where the defense in back could set up. I think if you are a hitter and you keep getting your kill shot blocked back in your face it takes away a lot of your confidence."
The Maple Leafs (26-8) will battle LaSalle-Peru in Thursday's regional title game.