Prep report: Muscatine, Central DeWitt post shutout boys soccer wins

Boys soccer

Muscatine 8, Clinton 0: Muscatine got two goals each from Miles Melendez and Nathan Larsen to capture its second straight 8-0 win, this time over hosting Clinton.

The win moved the Muskies to 2-0 in the MAC, 3-1 overall. Clinton fell to 0-2 in the MAC and 1-4 overall.

Jackson Othmer, Grant Bode, EJ Leza and Saranyu Pusasin also scored goals for Muscatine.

The Muskies next host North Scott Monday. The River Kings will face Assumption on Monday.

Central DeWitt 1, Davenport West 0: The Sabers broke into the win column Thursday, nabbing a Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Davenport West.

Junior Christopher Martens scored Central DeWitt's first goal of the season, giving the Sabers a 1-0 halftime edge that they didn't surrender after intermission.

Brody Proctor had 15 saves for Central DeWitt, which improved to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the MAC. It will take on Davenport Central Monday.

West fell to 0-2 in both league play and overall. It will travel to Davenport North on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0