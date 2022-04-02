Prep report: Muskies rout Little Hawks in season opener

Girls soccer

Muscatine 7, Iowa City High 0: Junior Lanie Weikert and senior Mya Jansen each scored two goals and dished out a pair of assists for the Class 3A eighth-ranked Muscatine High School girls soccer team in a season-opening rout at the Muscatine Soccer Complex on Saturday.

Jansen assisted on both of Weikert's scores. The first came in the fourth minute to put Muscatine on the board. The last came in the 21st minute as the Muskie lead swelled to four. Jansen scored an unassisted goal in the fifth minute and senior Meredith Connor found the back of the net minutes later as Muscatine took a 3-0 lead inside of 10 minutes into the contest.

Connor also assisted on a Sophia Thomas goal that capped off the game's scoring in the 64th minute. Connor put a corner kick right on Thomas' foot for the goal.

Weikert assisted on Connor's score and on an Ashlyn McGinnis goal in the 26th minute. Jansen's second came midway through the second half on a penalty kick after she was fouled in the box.

Indiana Stephens made five saves for the Muskies in goal.

West Des Moines Valley 3, Pleasant Valley 1: After losing in penalty kicks to seventh-ranked Waukee Northwest on Friday, the PV girls soccer team couldn't maintain an early lead in a Saturday loss to top-ranked Valley.

Morgan Russmann scored off a Camryn Woods pass in the 10th minute to give third-ranked PV a 1-0 lead, but Valley countered with goals in the 23rd, 48th and 62nd minutes from Gabbie Gaffney, Rachel Hansen and Anna Van Wyngarden.

Valley finished with 12 shots to PV's six. Libby Kamp had four saves in goal for the Spartans (1-2, 1-0 MAC).

PV returns to action Tuesday night at home against 1A top-ranked Davenport Assumption.

Boys soccer

North Scott 5, Iowa City Regina 0: Oliver Hughes had three goals and Henry Rose recorded two as North Scott waltzed past Regina in a non-conference game Saturday at home.

Logan Cheek delivered a pair of assists while Luke Crawford and Liam Regan each had one for the Lancers, who had 18 shots (10 on goal) versus just two on frame for the Regals.

Alec Harris and Jakob Nelson combined in goal for the shutout.

North Scott (2-0) heads to Davenport West for a conference match Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0