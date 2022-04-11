Prep report: Muskies squeak past Lancers

MUSCATINE — After regulation proved to be a tale of two halves at the Muscatine Soccer Complex between Mississippi Athletic Conference peers, momentum swung back into the favor of the home side as Muscatine’s Jackson Othmer delivered a 3-2 overtime win for the Muskies over North Scott on Monday.

Class 3A ninth-ranked Muscatine (4-1, 3-0 MAC) took a 2-0 lead into halftime after Ty Cozad scored twice, the first in the eighth minute and the second on a lob over the top of the Lancer defense. Othmer assisted on the first and Scout Schmelzer on the other.

Liam Regan scored within the first 10 minutes of the second half to get North Scott (3-2, 1-2 MAC) on the board before Oliver Hughes tied it at two with his sixth goal of the season from the right side of the box in the 62nd minute.

Othmer’s game-winner came from about 25 yards out in the middle of the field. It had just enough power behind it to get past the outstretched arms of the North Scott keeper and placed at the perfect angle to plunge down into the goal.

Davenport Central 8, Central DeWitt 0: Nate Hummel had five goals, including the first three for Central, as it rolled to a Mississippi Athletic Conference win Monday night in DeWitt.

Hummel, the conference's leading scorer a year ago, has eight goals on the season after scoring two against Burlington Notre Dame in the opener and then one versus Davenport North.

Carter Hurst, Ben Holmgren and Isaiah Guyton also scored for the Blue Devils, who improved to 2-2 on the season and 1-2 in league play.

Central DeWitt fell to 1-3 overall, 1-2 in MAC play.

Davenport North 8, Davenport West 0: Will Knight had a hat trick while Chase Green scored a goal and delivered three assists in the Wildcats' conference rout Monday.

Morgan Bequeaith, Kyle Bitterman, Shukur Alallaf and Reese Green also scored for coach Dave Gamble's squad. North (4-1, 2-0 MAC) had 54 shots in the match, 25 on frame.

Emmanuel Hernandez had 17 saves for the Falcons (0-3).

Assumption 5, Clinton 0: Charlie Leinhart scored two goals and assisted on another as Assumption collected its first win of the season Monday night.

The Knights (1-2, 1-1) tallied four goals in the second half to seize control. Ethan Beltran, Luke Klostermann and Roberto Medrano also found the back of the net for Assumption.

Assumption had 32 shots on goal to zero for Clinton.

