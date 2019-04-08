Boys soccer
Davenport North 5, Davenport West 0: North made it six shutouts in six games. Behind two goals apiece from Kyp Ridenhour and Chase Green, the Wildcats downed Davenport West on Monday.
Donovan Weaver had 13 saves in goal for the Wildcats (6-0, 2-0). Dalton Carstens recorded 10 saves for West. Ridenhour has a team-high seven goals for the season.
North Scott 3, Muscatine 1: Max Solis had two goals and an assist as North Scott scored three second-half goals to beat Muscatine in a conference tilt at North Scott.
Alex Perez also scored while Thade Gottschalk and Grant Moeller had assists for the Lancers (3-1, 2-1).
Hector Martinez scored on a penalty kick for the Muskies (2-3, 1-1) in the first half.
Assumption 1, Clinton 0: Though they still haven't scored a goal, the Knights (1-5, 1-2) grabbed their first win of the season, grabbing a 3-2 penalty kick win over the River Kings (1-3, 0-2).
Baseball
Muskies hire Pippert: Grant Pippert was approved at Monday night's school board meeting as Muscatine's new baseball coach. Pippert, 35, replaces Edwin Colon, who stepped down for family reasons at the end of last season.
Pippert played high school baseball at Benton Community in Van Horne.
“(Activities director) Mike (Morgan) and the facilities are fantastic,” Pippert said. “Everybody I talked to was just great from teachers to admin to other coaches. … You can tell there’s a lot of Muskie pride around the town.”
Pippert spent the last 10 years teaching and coaching in the Denver, Colorado area, where he was an assistant football, track and baseball coach.
He rose through the ranks in baseball, and Pippert says that’s because he grew up in a baseball community and learned from “a lot of great baseball minds,” including Nick Zumsande, who coached Muscatine Community College to a 431-195 record from 1988-2000.
Most recently, Pippert served as the head baseball coach at Vista Peak Preparatory in Aurora, Colorado. He compiled a 26-30 record at the school from 2015-18, including an 11-8 season in his final year at the helm.