Prep report: North Scott boys upset No. 2 PV

Boys soccer
North Scott 1, Pleasant Valley 0: North Scott scored the only goal of the game in the second half to knock off the state’s No. 2-ranked Class 3A team.
Pleasant Valley (10-2, 5-1) entered the game tied for first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference but finished it in a three-way tie as Muscatine also lost while Bettendorf won.
North Scott is now just a game off the pace at 6-3, 4-2 MAC.
Bettendorf 6, Clinton 0: Bettendorf opened a 5-0 halftime lead and coasted from there to grab a share of first place in the MAC.
The Bulldogs are now in a three-way tie for first with Pleasant Valley and Muscatine at 5-1 in the MAC, 9-1 overall. Clinton fell to 3-8, 0-6 in the MAC.
Assumption 4, West 0: Roberto Medrano scored a pair of goals as Davenport Assumption to within a game of first place in a tight MAC race.
Medrano’s first goal gave the Knights (7-4, 4-2 MAC) a 1-0 halftime lead and he scored again in the 51st minute on an assist from Liam Nolan to make it 2-0. Daniel Jung and Owen Ekstrom added goals later on.
Davenport West (1-6, 1-5 MAC) never managed to mount much of a threat as Assumption goalkeeper Matt Tallman was not forced to make a single save.
North 5, Central DeWitt 0: Chase Green and Davenport North broke loose after a scoreless first half to turn the game into a rout.
Green scored goals in the 41st, 52nd and 54th minutes and later assisted on a goal by Morgan Bequeaith. Ben Roberts scored the other goal for the Wildcats (4-4, 2-4 MAC).
Central DeWitt dropped to 3-7, 2-5 in the MAC.
Wrestling
Alleman 40, Quincy 18: One night after becoming the winningest wrestler in Rock Island Alleman history, Jack Patting added to his record total Thursday.
Patting recorded a 26-second fall over Quincy’s Bryor Newbold in the 182-pound match to give him 140 wins in his career. Gunner Jacks (126) and Ian Snider (138) also had pins for the Pioneers.
Alleman coach James Ealy reached the 200-victory plateau for his career in duals against Rockridge and LaSalle-Peru on Wednesday and now has 202 wins.
Geneseo 66, Galesburg 11: The Maple Leafs dominated from start to finish in winning their Western Big 6 opener. Their next match is next Thursday at home against Sterling.
Softball
Rock Island 13, Peoria Christian 0: Bella Allison accounted for four of the Rocks’ 16 hits as they scored early and often.
Taylor Pannell had two hits, two stolen bases and three runs scored for Rocky, which put up three runs in the first inning, six in the second and two in the third. Lexi Carroll added three hits while also pitching five scoreless innings.
Geneseo 14, Fulton 2: Natalie Baumgardner, Robyn Nelms, Morgan Snell and Anna Narup drove in two runs apiece as Geneseo rapped out 11 hits.
Baumgardner and Payton Stoll also each scored three runs for the Maple Leafs (5-0). Mariah Underwood drove in the only two runs for Fulton (1-3).