Prep report: North Scott boys upset No. 2 PV

Boys soccer

North Scott 1, Pleasant Valley 0: North Scott scored the only goal of the game in the second half to knock off the state’s No. 2-ranked Class 3A team.

Pleasant Valley (10-2, 5-1) entered the game tied for first place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference but finished it in a three-way tie as Muscatine also lost while Bettendorf won.

North Scott is now just a game off the pace at 6-3, 4-2 MAC.

Bettendorf 6, Clinton 0: Bettendorf opened a 5-0 halftime lead and coasted from there to grab a share of first place in the MAC.

The Bulldogs are now in a three-way tie for first with Pleasant Valley and Muscatine at 5-1 in the MAC, 9-1 overall. Clinton fell to 3-8, 0-6 in the MAC.

Assumption 4, West 0: Roberto Medrano scored a pair of goals as Davenport Assumption to within a game of first place in a tight MAC race.

Medrano’s first goal gave the Knights (7-4, 4-2 MAC) a 1-0 halftime lead and he scored again in the 51st minute on an assist from Liam Nolan to make it 2-0. Daniel Jung and Owen Ekstrom added goals later on.