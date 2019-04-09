Girls soccer
North Scott 3, Burlington 0: Rylie Rucker continued her torrid start to the season, scoring two goals to lead the Class 2A sixth-ranked Lancers (4-1, 2-0) to a win over Burlington Tuesday at The Pitch in Eldridge.
Rucker now has eight goals through five games this season.
Marley Longenecker added a goal for North Scott in the win over Burlington (0-2, 0-2).
Pleasant Valley 10, Davenport West 0: Ellie Scranton scored two goals while Camryn Woods, Natalie Aller and Jayne Abraham added a goal and an assist as Class 3A No. 11 Pleasant Valley (3-1, 1-0) cruised to a win over Davenport West.
Tori Dierikx made 22 saves in net for the Falcons (0-2, 0-2) who were outshot 45-0 in the match.
Muscatine 5, Davenport North 0: Jenna McLaughlin scored two goals in less than three minutes in the first half, then Natalie Lingle added two goals in the second half as Muscatine (2-0, 2-0) beat North (0-4, 0-2).
"Our main focus was trying to really switch the field and get up on our offensive attack," McLaughlin said.
Sophia Thomas scored the final goal on a penalty kick in the 70th minute, her fourth goal of the season.
