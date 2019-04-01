Boys soccer
North Scott 6, West 1: Chase Porter record three goals and an assist as the Lancers rolled to an easy victory over Davenport West in the Mississippi Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
The Lancers (2-0 overall, 1-0 MAC) also got two goals from Max Solis. The other goal was scored by Ben Evitts with Max Adkisson providing a pair of assists.
West (0-1, 0-1 MAC) fell behind 4-1 at halftime and never recovered.
Muscatine 7, Burlington 2: Angel Arceo netted a hat trick to lead the Muskies to a big win over Burlington in both team's MAC opener. Alberto Guzman, Hector Martinez, Miles Melendez and Chris Rios also scored for the Muskies (2-2, 1-0).
Rios also added an assist, as did Shawn Brown and Eddie Treiber as Muscatine handed Burlington (0-1, 0-1) its first loss.
Dubuque Wahlert 1, Pleasant Valley 0: Zach Berning scored the only goal on a penalty kick as Wahlert edged Class 3A No. 10 Pleasant Valley (0-1) in the season opener.
Girls soccer
Assumption 2, Burlington Notre Dame 1: The Class 1A top-ranked and three-time defending state champion Knights edged Class 2A No. 9 Burlington Notre Dame 2-1 in double overtime. Sully Kelly ended the game with a goal in the 94th minute. Carly King also scored for the Knights (1-0), who trailed 1-0 in the first half.