Prep report: PV girls soccer continues strong start to season

Girls soccer
Pleasant Valley 1, Ankeny 0: Camryn Woods scored off a pass from Morgan Russmann in the fourth minute of overtime as Pleasant Valley knocked off Ankeny on Saturday at the Bettendorf Invitational.
It was the second consecutive 1-0 win for the Spartans, who beat Linn-Mar by that same margin late Friday night.
Coach Ed Knupp's team already has wins over expected state-ranked foes Iowa City High, Ankeny Centennial, Waukee, Davenport Assumption, Linn-Mar and Ankeny in the first two weeks of the season. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union is expected to release its first set of state rankings late this week.
Sydney Zabel had five saves in goal for the Spartans (7-0).
Linn-Mar 4, Bettendorf 1: Linn-Mar scored three times in the first half, including off a pair of assists from Kaitlyn Burnson, to beat Bettendorf at TouVelle Stadium on Saturday.
The Bulldogs, coming off a 3-2 win over Iowa City West on Friday night that went to penalty kicks, scored in the second half when Avery Horner connected with Sophie Utsinger. Coach Todd Hornaday's team mustered only three shots on goal for the match.
Bettendorf (3-2) travels to Central DeWitt on Tuesday night.
Boys soccer
Quincy 2, Rock Island 0: Rock Island goalkeeper Benjamin Samuelson saved the first penalty kick awarded to Quincy Saturday afternoon, but the next two got past him for the only goals of the Western Big 6 matchup.
Samuelson finished with four saves on the day, including the first penalty kick attempt. Rocks coach Rudy Almanza was pleased with his keeper's performance, but not the outcome.
"Losing the game on PKs is tough, for me. It's always a hit or miss, right call or wrong call," Almanza said. "My keeper is awesome. He's a great guy."
Rock Island came out strong in the second half after not much offense in the first. The Rocks led Quincy in total shots 12-8, but though the were getting deep penetration into the attacking third, Rocky couldn't find the finishing touch.
United Township 3, Sterling 1: Akim Baba-Traore scored a pair of goals, including the go-ahead score early in the second half to lead United Township to its third straight win in a Western big 6 matchup at Sterling.
Bayan Alabani notched an insurance goal with 22 minutes left and UT overcame an early 1-0 deficit after Sterling scored five minutes into the game.
Baseball
Moline splits pair: Thanks to a six-run seventh inning, the Moline baseball team managed to salvage a split on Saturday in Grayslake, Ill.
The Maroons rallied from an 8-4 deficit to beat St. Viator 10-8. Moline stumbled to Grayslake Central 19-3 in five innings.
In the win over St. Viator, Hunter Warren, Ryne Schimmel and Cranston Wall each had a pair of hits. Moline sent 10 hitters to the plate in the decisive seventh, recording three hits and capitalizing on three errors.
Moline allowed six runs in the opening inning, but relievers Ethan Mesich-Fiems and Hunter Hunter Woods allowed only one run over the final four innings to secure the win.
The Maroons had nine hits in the loss to Grayslake Central, but the home team tagged Moline pitching for 17 hits (seven for extra bases).
Rock Island 6-5, Limestone 3-3: The Rock Island baseball team struck for five runs in the final two innings of Game 1 and rallied from a 3-0 deficit in Game 2 to sweep a nonconference doubleheader Saturday.
Mateo Pena had a double and knocked in three runs in the opener. Tyler Hansen was 2-for-3 and scored three runs.
In the second game, Rock Island (4-0) scored two in the third, two more in the sixth and one in the seventh. The Rocks took advantage of five Limestone errors.
Brycen McGarry and Julian Harris collected pitching wins.
Softball
Rock Island 10-11, Dixon 0-9: A six-run first inning in the opener and a seven-run second inning in the second contest fueled the Rock Island softball team to a season-opening sweep over Dixon.
Tennessee recruit Taylor Pannell homered in the opener and then went deep twice in the second game. She knocked in five runs for the doubleheader.
Delia Schwartz, who picked up the win in the circle in Game 1, had three hits and two RBIs in the opener. Pannell, Bella Allison, Gabriella Taber and Mackenzie Brokaw each had two hits for the Rocks in the second game.
Rock Island (2-0) finished with 24 hits in the doubleheader. The Rocks play host to Rockridge at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Moline 10, Orion 1: Spurred by a five-run second and three-run third, Moline walloped Orion on Saturday, 10-1.
The Maroons smacked three home runs in the game — Jordan Johnson, Ava Michna and Natahlia Rivera-Jackson.
Lindsey Glass picked up the win in the circle as Orion had only one hit.
Volleyball
Sterling 25-25, Geneseo 17-22: In a matchup of the two teams tied atop the Western Big 6, Sterling held on to sweep the Leafs and grab sole possession of first place in the conference.
Abbi Barickman had eight kills, Maggi Weller eight digs and Maddi Barickman 10 assists, six digs, two blocks and an ace in the loss to Sterling, as Geneseo fell to 10-2 in the Big 6, with both losses coming to Sterling.
The Leafs salvaged a split Saturday with a 25-15, 25-21 win over Sandwich, with Hannah Copeland notching a team-high nine kills and Addie Dunker and Maddi Barickman sharing team-high honors with nine assists.
The Leafs ended the day with a 15-2 overall record.