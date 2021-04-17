Prep report: PV girls soccer continues strong start to season

Baseball

Moline splits pair: Thanks to a six-run seventh inning, the Moline baseball team managed to salvage a split on Saturday in Grayslake, Ill.

The Maroons rallied from an 8-4 deficit to beat St. Viator 10-8. Moline stumbled to Grayslake Central 19-3 in five innings.

In the win over St. Viator, Hunter Warren, Ryne Schimmel and Cranston Wall each had a pair of hits. Moline sent 10 hitters to the plate in the decisive seventh, recording three hits and capitalizing on three errors.

Moline allowed six runs in the opening inning, but relievers Ethan Mesich-Fiems and Hunter Hunter Woods allowed only one run over the final four innings to secure the win.

The Maroons had nine hits in the loss to Grayslake Central, but the home team tagged Moline pitching for 17 hits (seven for extra bases).

Rock Island 6-5, Limestone 3-3: The Rock Island baseball team struck for five runs in the final two innings of Game 1 and rallied from a 3-0 deficit in Game 2 to sweep a nonconference doubleheader Saturday.

Mateo Pena had a double and knocked in three runs in the opener. Tyler Hansen was 2-for-3 and scored three runs.