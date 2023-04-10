Boys soccer

Pleasant Valley 10, Davenport West 0: Fueled by a hat trick from sophomore Darius Hulbert, the Class 4A seventh-ranked Spartans cruised past the Falcons to remain perfect in the Mississippi Athletic Conference on Monday.

Hulbert scored two straight goals to make it a 6-0 PV cushion, then his final goal found nylon in the second half. Jeffery Rinker netted two goals for the Spartans (4-0, 3-0 MAC) while five others scored once.

PV led 8-0 at the half and scored twice to end the contest early. No stats were reported for West (0-3, 0-3 MAC).

North Scott 4, Central DeWitt 0: The Lancers collected their first win of the season with a Mississippi Athletic Conference shutout against the Sabers on Monday night in DeWitt.

Two goals in each half on 28 total shots, 14 on goal, were the catalysts in North Scott's (1-3, 1-2 MAC) triumph. Tyler Watkins, Ashton Kaiser, Corbin Schneider and Christian Hughes all found the back of the net for the Lancers.

No stats were reported for Central DeWitt (2-3, 0-3 MAC).

Muscatine 3, Davenport North 0: Nursing a 1-0 halftime lead, the Muscatine High School boys soccer team added a pair of second-half tallies to post a 3-0 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the Davenport North Wildcats Monday evening. It was Muscatine’s second straight victory in the series.

Senior captains Drake Gray and Nate Larsen scored goals for the Muskies (3-1, 1-1) as did classmate Reece Eberhard.

North dropped to 3-2 with its second straight setback.

Davenport Central 4, Clinton 3 (OT): The Davenport Central High School boys soccer team rallied with three second-half goals and then got the game-winner in overtime to trip the hosting Clinton River Kings 4-3 in Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference battle at Coan Field.

Ian Hopkins scored twice for the Blue Devils (2-2, 1-1 MAC) as Nathan Ashburger and Isaiah Guyton added goals.

Clinton has lost two straight MAC contests after opening the season with three consecutive non-conference victories.