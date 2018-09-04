With soccer, tempo and control are everything. That’s something Moline coach Rick Sanchez knows well, and on which he wants his team to execute.
“We have to set the tempo, find ways to gain advantage on the other team. We've got to be able to come out early,” Sanchez said. “I felt that our effort lacked for a while in the first half, and we weren’t able to gain momentum.”
It seemed as if the team was able to find its rhythm, though, as Moline went on to beat Alleman 5-0 on Tuesday in its Western Big Six opener. Manny Raya led the team with a hat trick and was able to score the ball seemingly at will.
“Manny looked great, obviously,” Sanchez said, “but it wasn’t just him out there. A lot of our key leaders were able to put the ball where Manny could put it in.”
Moline improved to 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in the Western Big Six. Alleman fell to 4-2, 0-1 in conference play.
-- Kyle Hartwick, Dispatch-Argus
Quincy 2, United Township 1: Robby Phillips scored a pair of goals before departing with an injury as Quincy won the Western Big Six opener and improved its overall record to 6-0.
Phillips scored the go-ahead goal with 22 minutes remaining after the game was tied 1-1 at halftime. Arafath Ourgnao scored the only goal for United Township (4-3, 0-1).
Rock Island 2, Galesburg 0: Rock Island (3-2, 1-0) got goals from Owen Beltran and Isaac Almanza to gain a 2-0 halftime advantage.
Ben Samuelson had three saves for Rocky. Galesburg dropped to 5-2, 0-1.
Volleyball
North Scott 3, Bettendorf 1: Sparked by a balanced offensive attack, North Scott picked up its first conference win of the season over Bettendorf, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22.
Emma Powell led the Lancers (6-5, 1-2) with a dozen kills. Emma Morgan had 11 and freshman Ella McLaughlin chipped in 10. Powell also led North Scott in digs with 17. Morgan had three blocks.
After dropping the first set, North Scott pulled out the next three.
Ally Grothusen paced the Bulldogs (3-3, 2-1) with 20 kills, 10 digs and four aces. Emily Sharkey recorded 40 assists.
Pleasant Valley 3, Muscatine 0: Emily Wood had nine kills and Erica Brohm put down eight as Class 5A ninth-ranked PV stayed unbeaten in conference play with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-21 win over Muscatine.
Kora Ruff facilitated the offense with 28 assists for PV (5-1, 3-0). Claire Bebow and Wood each had seven digs.
Hannah Reynolds led the Muskies (4-4, 2-1) with six kills. Haley Jarrett had 17 assists and Kayla Scholz recorded four blocks.
Clinton 3, Burlington 0: Clinton swept its way past Burlington, 25-17, 25-18 and 25-12, in its home gym.
Grace Tubbs had a match-high 13 kills and a .571 hitting efficiency to go along with three aces and two blocks. Brooke Mulholland finished with 27 assists for the River Queens. Megan Gandrup and Macy Mulholland each had 13 digs to lead Clinton's defense.