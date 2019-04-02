Girls soccer
North Scott 5, Davenport West 0: Rylie Rucker scored two goals to lead North Scott (1-0, 1-0 MAC) to a win over the Falcons (0-1, 0-1). Chloe Engelkes, Adeline Finnicum and Paige Blaskovich also scored while Adriane Latham, Jordan Neymeyer and Katie Jackovich added assists for the Lancers.
Muscatine 6, Burlington 0: Freshman Sophia Thomas netted a hat trick as Muscatine (1-0, 1-0) cruised to a win over Burlington (0-1, 0-1).
The Muskies led 3-0 at halftime, thanks to two goals from Thomas and another from Jenny McKaughlin, then got goals from Emmy Drake, Thomas and Trinity Christy in the second half.
Bettendorf 6, Central 1: Bettendorf (1-0, 1-0) led 4-1 at halftime and grabbed a win over Central (0-1, 0-1).
Pleasant Valley 2, Iowa City High 0: Isabel Russmann and Camryn Woods both scored as the Class 3A No. 11 Spartans (1-0) beat 14th-ranked Iowa City High (0-1).
Ashley Kwak made three saves for PV.
Moline 2, Alleman 0: Freshman Caroline Hazen scored both goals to lead Moline (2-2-1) to a Western Big Six-opening win over the Pioneers (3-2-1).
Both teams were scoreless in the first half before Hazen broke through.
Rock Island 7, Galesburg 0: Kayla Garcia notched a hat trick in the first half to lead Rock Island (2-3, 1-0) to a win over Galesburg (1-7, 0-1). The Rocks also got goals from Ywa Hay Paw, Lauren Weeks, Amy Haskill and Alyssa Groothaert as they outshot the Silver Streaks 19-1.
United Township 0, Quincy 0: United Township (2-2-2, 0-0-1) and Quincy (0-4-1, 0-0-1) couldn't find the back of the net in 100 minutes of action.
— Staff report