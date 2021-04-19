Prep report: Sabers sweep home coed relays

Track & field
Sabers sweep home event: Central DeWitt prevailed in the girls and boys divisions of the Saber Co-ed Relays on Monday at a chilly Birney Field.
In the girls competition in the eight-team event, the Sabers finished with 128 points to edge North Scott by 13 points for first place. Iowa City High was third with 96 points and Davenport Assumption took fourth with 76.
Soren Maricle (100 hurdles), Morgan Machovec (long jump) and the 800 relay posted wins for Central DeWitt.
Assumption's Laney Fitzpatrick grabbed first in the 100 and 200 meters, and teammate Anna Wohlers swept the discus and shot put competitions. It was the second time in three days Wohlers won both throw events in a meet.
On the boys side, Central DeWitt amassed 159 points to take the title in the seven-team event. Iowa City High and Camanche tied for second with 114 points.
Lucas Burmeister (200), Sean Kinney (400) and Tristan Rheingans (400 hurdles) had individual wins for Central DeWitt, which also prevailed in the 4x400, 4x800, sprint medley, distance medley and shuttle hurdle relays.
Camanche's Jordan Lawrence collected a win in the 100 in 11.08 seconds. Dylan Darsidan swept the 1,600 and 3,200. Durant's Nolan DeLong soared 20 feet, 8 1/2 inches to take the long jump.
Boys soccer
Bettendorf 5, Central DeWitt 0: Bettendorf scored four second-half goals and recorded its third shutout of the season Monday night in a Mississippi Athletic Conference win over Central DeWitt at TouVelle Stadium.
Noah Shook scored twice and Chase Wakefield, Connor Good and Xavier Potts each tallied a goal for Bettendorf (4-1, 3-1 MAC). Mohamed Monkari had two assists, one on Shook's first goal and another on Good's score.
Shook and Wakefield, both freshmen, lead Bettendorf with four goals on the season. Bettendorf plays Davenport North on Thursday.
Muscatine 2, Assumption 1: Muscatine stayed tied with Pleasant Valley atop the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings with a home win over Davenport Assumption.
Brian Pineda scored off a Miles Melendez free kick in the 17th minute, and then Melendez scored on a penalty kick in the 33rd minute to power the Muskies (6-2, 4-0).
Assumption (5-3, 2-2) scored on a penalty kick from Roberto Medrano in the 47th minute.
Girls soccer
Clinton 4, Davenport West 0: Veronica Ramirez scored twice and Sofia Tellos scored once and assisted on two other goals as the hosting Clinton River Queens rolled to a Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Davenport West on Monday.
Clinton scored twice in each half.
The River Queens (2-3, 1-3 MAC) scored their first goals in four MAC contests as they peppered 26 shots, with 15 of those being on goal.
West dropped to 0-4, 0-4 MAC with the loss.
Volleyball
Moline 2, Orion 0: Moline relied on aggressive and energetic play at the net from its setters and hitters to take down Orion 25-21, 25-17 Monday night in a non-conference match at Wharton Field House.
Moline's offense largely ran through seniors Audrey Lamphier and Sophia Potter, and juniors Carly Rouse and Ella Ramsay.
Ramsay and Lamphier led the team in kills with 10 and 8, respectively, while Potter and Rouse helped set them up for the kills with 15 and 11 assists, respectively.
The win moved the Maroons to 16-3. The loss dropped Orion to 10-4.