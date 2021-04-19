Prep report: Sabers sweep home coed relays

Track & field

Sabers sweep home event: Central DeWitt prevailed in the girls and boys divisions of the Saber Co-ed Relays on Monday at a chilly Birney Field.

In the girls competition in the eight-team event, the Sabers finished with 128 points to edge North Scott by 13 points for first place. Iowa City High was third with 96 points and Davenport Assumption took fourth with 76.

Soren Maricle (100 hurdles), Morgan Machovec (long jump) and the 800 relay posted wins for Central DeWitt.

Assumption's Laney Fitzpatrick grabbed first in the 100 and 200 meters, and teammate Anna Wohlers swept the discus and shot put competitions. It was the second time in three days Wohlers won both throw events in a meet.

On the boys side, Central DeWitt amassed 159 points to take the title in the seven-team event. Iowa City High and Camanche tied for second with 114 points.

Lucas Burmeister (200), Sean Kinney (400) and Tristan Rheingans (400 hurdles) had individual wins for Central DeWitt, which also prevailed in the 4x400, 4x800, sprint medley, distance medley and shuttle hurdle relays.