Boys soccer
Davenport West 4, Clinton 0: Juan Cedeo scored a pair of goals to lift the Falcons to the shutout and their first win in MAC play this season.
Huy Tran and Sayed Algharbi added goals for West, which moved to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in the MAC. Clinton fell to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
Bettendorf 5, Burlington 0: Ian Silva scored twice to lift the Bulldogs to a victory over the Grayhounds.
George Elias, Gabby Elias and Sam Cotton added goals for Bettendorf (3-1, 3-1 MAC).
Muscatine 2, Assumption 0: Eddie Treiber and Chris Pittman scored goals to lead the Muskies to the MAC victory over the Knights.
Assumption (1-7, 1-3 MAC) has six shots on goal but is still looking for its first goal of the season. The Muskies moved to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the MAC.