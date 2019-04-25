Boys soccer
Davenport West 1, Assumption 0: Emiliano Perez's unassisted goal in the 46th minute held up as the Falcons edged the Knights Thursday.
West goalie Dalton Carstens made six saves in the shutout.
West won its fifth straight game to even its MAC record at 3-3 on the year, 5-6 overall. Assumption fell to 2-4 in the MAC and 2-9 overall.
Bettendorf 10, Clinton 0: The Bulldogs scored six goals in the first half to pull away from the River Kings.
The win moves Bettendorf to 5-1 on the season and in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, a half-game behind Pleasant Valley for the conference lead.
Clinton falls to 0-5 in conference and 2-7 on the season.
Muscatine 2, Davenport Central 1: Thursday's performance was one Muscatine soccer coach Jose Varela has been waiting for all season.
The Muskies fought through less than ideal conditions and defended as a unit in Thursday's road win.
Angel Arceo got Muscatine (4-5, 2-3) on the board in the 16th minute with a goal, assisted by Hector Martinez. Raul Medina scored to give the Muskies a 2-0 lead in the second half. The Blue Devils' lone goal came on a penalty kick late in the game.
Chris Pittman had nine saves and earned his first varsity win in goal.
Davenport North 2, Burlington 0: The Wildcats held off the Grayhounds to maintain sole possession of fourth place in the MAC standings.
The shutout victory moves North to 3-2 in conference, 8-3 overall.
Burlington falls to 1-5 in the MAC and 1-7 overall.