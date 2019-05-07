Alleman 10, DePue-Hall 0: Sometimes the toughest games to play are the ones you know you should win easily.
That's what the Alleman girls soccer team faced in Tuesday's Class 1A Alleman Regional semifinals against an undermanned DePue-Hall team. The Pioneers did exactly what they planned, scoring early and often to cruise to a 10-0 win.
Alleman (8-6-1) advances to Friday's 5 p.m. title game at the Alleman Athletic Complex against Princeton, a 4-1 winner over Canton in Tuesday's second semifinal.
"Obviously, the girls read and they know the competition but they came out strong," Alleman coach Randy Bollman said.
The Pioneers needed just a minute and seven seconds to get on the scoreboard with a Kendall Wendt strike. Within the next 3:01 Alleman would make it 4-0 on a pair of Julia DeSmet tallies and a Kate Mayerhofer goal.
Muscatine 6, Clinton 0: Muscatine scored six times en route to a shutout win over Clinton on Tuesday.
It was close to a complete performance for the Muskies as Sophia Thomas recorded a hat trick for Muscatine. Meredith Connor added two more goals while Vada Fridley scored the sixth.
Davenport Central 1, Davenport North 0: The Blue Devils improved to 5-4, 4-3 in the MAC with a win over the Wildcats (3-9, 1-6).
Burlington 9, Davenport West 0: Burlington scored eight goals in the first half and outshot West 25-0 en route to an easy conference win.
Bailey Wiemann had seven goals and an assist for Burlington (6-5, 2-5). West fell to 1-11 overall, 0-7 in MAC.