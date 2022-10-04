PREP SOCCER: Alleman at United Township boys soccer

SILVIS – United Township soccer player Andrew King was certainly the top man on the field on Tuesday night when the Panthers hosted Rock Island Alleman.

King scored a pair of goals, including a penalty kick, to help the Panthers hold off the Pioneers, 2-1, in Western Big 6 Conference action at the Panther Pitch.

The victory helped UT (5-9) even its WB6 record at 3-3.

But King’s goals were not the only contribution the senior midfielder made as he helped the hosts control the midfield and put 17 shots on goal. The only weakness, at times, for the Panthers were some defensive lapses that nearly allowed the Pioneers (12-7, 2-5 Big 6) to even the score.

It did not take long for the Panthers to get on the board as an excellent corner kick from Joseph Pankey in the second minute landed in a dangerous area and King got his head on a loose ball that found the right corner of the net.

“I kind of got a head-shoulder (on the ball),” King said of his effort. “But sometimes it’s OK to be in the right place at the right time.”

King’s effort to help set up UT’s second goal had nothing to do with any kind of luck. King picked up a good pass in the midfield from Deontae Nache in the 33rd minute and made a dash down the center of the defense. From 30 yards out, he rifled a screamer of a shot that looked destined for the upper left corner.

But the ball hit the underside of the crossbar and ricocheted out of the goal. Panther senior forward Austin DeVilder wisely followed up the shot and attempted to get a putback shot on goal. But he was undercut and a foul was called on Alleman, resulting in the penalty attempt for King.

“I did not think I could (score) from that far,” King said of his initial blast. “Austin is always a workhorse and he is always getting us fouls that help us. I think he jumped higher (on the putback attempt) than the other person’s head. It was a great effort and he helped set things up.”

King then calmly slotted his penalty shot past diving Alleman goalkeeper Brendan Johannes into the right corner and a 2-0 UT lead.

But the Pioneers did not go quietly. Alleman turned up the pressure in the second half and matched UT with eight shots on goal in the stanza. Pioneer sophomore Caleb Kale showed again that he is an emerging force in the WB6 with four shots on goal and constant effort and pressure on the offensive attack.

Kale and teammate Ryan Schmitt made UT pay for a defensive lapse in the 63rd minute to cut the Panthers’ lead in half.

Schmitt stole a pass near midfield, got down the left side and sent in an excellent centering pass that UT goalie Ismael Hernandez tried to disrupt with a diving effort. Kale gathered in the offering and fired a shot into the net from 15 yards out. The visitors also had two free kicks inside 25 yards in the final 10 minutes of the game but could not get the match tied.

Francisco Rodriguez also had a strong game for the Pioneers with two shots on goal and good play in the attacking half.

Johannes made nine saves. Hernandez made four saves for the winners.

Alleman coach Tavo Garcia liked his team’s aggressiveness in the second half and said his team will be in a good position once they can put two halves together with that kind of play. Still, according to Garcia, the 12-7 overall record is the best in 17 seasons for the Pioneers.

“Hopefully, that is something we can fix by the post-season, bringing out that intensity early in the match,” Garcia said. “Our momentum seems to grow as the match goes on. We are knocking on the door and we did some things to build off of.”

United Township 2, Rock Island Alleman 1

Alleman 0 1 - 1

UT 2 0 - 2

Goals

UT – Andrew King, unassisted, 2nd minute

UT – Andrew King, penalty kick, 33rd minute

RI – Caleb Kale (Ryan Schmitt assist), 63rd minute

Goalkeeper saves – Alleman 9 (Brendan Johannes). United Township 4 (Ismael Hernandez).

Records – Alleman (12-7, 2-5), United Township (5-9, 3-3).