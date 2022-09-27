PREP SOCCER: Combs, Maple Leafs stay perfect in WB6 play

A pair of goals from Geneseo junior Brayden Combs against Rock Island Alleman helped keep the Maple Leafs perfect in Western Big Six play on Tuesday night.

Combs scored in the 35th minute after taking a nice midfield pass from Matt Daly and then later added his second goal in the 79th minute after a scramble near the net as Geneseo triumphed 2-0 at the Alleman Sports Complex.

The Maple Leafs improved to 5-0 in the conference and 8-5-1 overall. The Pioneers dipped to 2-4 in the WB6 and 11-5 overall.

Geneseo controlled play for most of the game even though the hosts did create dangerous chances, at times, on the counter-attack.

The visitors put 12 shots on goal in the first half. Alleman goalkeeper Brendan Johannes made several key saves on some booming shots from the Leafs, who probably could have scored two or three goals in the first half.

Johannes made 10 saves in the first half and finished with 14 for the game. Geneseo got excellent front-line and midfield play from Combs, Daly, Logan Corgan, Connor Nelson, Bennett Kreiner and Carter Holke. The group created numerous chances with over-the-top passes and solid 1-2 touch plays.

But it did not translate into goals. Some of the final finishing was attributed to the defense that Alleman was employing.

“(Alleman) was dropping eight guys into the box and it was packed in there a lot of the time,” Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said. “We are trying to teach these guys to kind of possess the ball, drop back and then come back at them. But I thought we executed really well at times, and it was just one of those games.

"It was good to get the win.”

Combs finally was able to break through when he made a sprinting run down the right-hand side and Daly, who was roughly 40 yards out, dropped a pass over the defense to Combs in stride. Combs was able to beat Johannes to the far-right post across goal to get the Leafs on the board.

“I trust Matt and I trust his abilities and he is one of our most skilled players on the team,” Combs said. “He has a good eye and good awareness on the field. He put (the pass) in a good spot and I was able to finish it.”

The hosts nearly tied the contest in the first minute of the second half.

Alleman sophomore Caleb Kale gathered a ball near midfield, beat the defense down the right side and flipped a shot toward the left, top corner that Geneseo goalie Karson Emry could not quite control after making the initial save by reaching over his head.

Pioneer sophomore Carlos Ramirez was right there as the ball was on the doorstep of the goal, but Ramirez could not quite coral the ball and control it enough to get off a decent attempt.

“(Ramirez) was probably a foot away from scoring but that happens,” Alleman coach Tavo Garcia said. “If we would have started the first half the way we started the second half, we would have had a much better result today. Otherwise, I thought we played a really good game."

The Pioneers also had a decent chance in the fourth minute when a 20-yard shot from Tyler Wilden just went over the crossbar. Alleman received good attacking games from Adam Jacks and Julian Villalobos as well as the performance from Johannes in goal.

Combs put the finishing touches on the victory when he gathered a loose ball from 20 yards out, beat two defenders and his attempt hit the underside of the crossbar and roll across the line in the last two minutes of regulation.

“Sometimes the woodwork can be your friend,” Combs said of his second goal.

Combs added that the Leafs still have two more conference games to conquer to claim the WB6 title.

“We are chasing conference right now ... we are undefeated and we have to keep it that way. Alleman played a tough game but we were able to keep this going,” Combs said.