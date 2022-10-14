PREP SOCCER: Quick start not enough for Pioneers, who fall in 1A regional finals

The Rock Island Alleman boys soccer team tried to hold onto its lead against Mendota in a Class 1A Regional final for as long as it could.

But the Pioneers finally fell under the weight of one of the highest-scoring teams in the state of Illinois as Mendota rallied with three second-half goals to defeat the Pioneers 3-1 on Friday night at Alleman Sports Complex in Moline.

“This game does not (represent) how the season went for us,” Pioneers coach Tavo Garcia said. “It was a record-breaking season, first winning season in many, many years. I am just very proud of the boys and they should keep their heads up because they should be proud of themselves as well.”

Alleman (13-9 overall) stunned the region’s top seed with a goal just 56 seconds into the game.

Playing a ball out of the midfield, Pioneer senior Francisco Rodriguez headed a perfectly weighted ball down the seam and junior Ryan Schmitt ran onto the pass in stride. Schmitt then outmuscled his defender and sent a looping shot from 18 yards out over Mendota’s sliding goalkeeper, who came off his line to break up the opportunity.

Schmitt’s attempt rolled just inside the left post to put Alleman up early. From there, the Pioneers played defensively most of the rest of the first half with just one striker up top. Although the Pioneers did have some counter-attack opportunities, it was clear what strategy Alleman tried to employ against a high-powered Mendota attack.

“It was good to get that early goal and we didn’t have too many other opportunities but we held that lead for a really long time,” the Pioneers coach said.

Mendota, which averages 4.7 goals per game this season, kept coming at the Pioneers with quick-paced offense. The Trojans (18-6) put 10 shots on goal in the first half. But the Pioneer defensive back line of Ethan Gripp, Carter Dieterich, Victor Madrigal, Adam Jacks and Carlos Ramirez held firm for 60 minutes.

In his final game for Alleman, Pioneer senior goalkeeper Brendan Johannes made 16 saves, including four or five point-blank saves on Mendota chances from inside of six yards.

The Pioneers lost some of their offensive firepower in the first half when talented sophomore attacker Caleb Kale left the contest in the 25th minute with an apparent injury. Kale did eventually return in the 50th minute but did not seem to have his usual burst of speed that has given many teams trouble this season.

Mendota’s sense of urgency broke through in the 60th minute when lanky defender Rafael Romero headed in a corner kick to tie the game.

Just five minutes later, Jasiel Watson latched onto a long, over-the-top pass, gathered himself at the top of the penalty box and blasted a shot into the top, right corner to make it 2-1. Johan Cortez put the game out of reach in the 70th minute with a low-angle shot that rolled into the bottom left corner after a successful run at Alleman’s defense.

Mendota finished with 23 shots on goal.

Still, Johannes said he enjoyed being part of a season that will be remembered at Alleman as one of its finest in recent memory.

“I am very proud of how this team responded after a rough season last year,” Johannes said. “For me to come out with all the other guys … and we put on one hell of a fight, broke a lot of records this year says a lot. I just want to wish everyone good luck the next few years and I want to celebrate with them as the team continues to get better as time goes on.”

Mendota 3, Alleman 1

Mendota 0 3 - 3

Alleman 1 0 - 1

Goals

RA-Ryan Schmitt (Francisco Rodriguez assist), 1st minute

M-Rafael Romero (Johnathan Cortez assist), 60th minute

M-Jasiel Watson (Johan Cortez assist), 65th minute

M-Johan Cortez, 70th minute

Goalkeeper saves: Mendota 5 (Martin Murillo). Alleman 16 (Brendan Johannes).

Records: Mendota 18-6, Alleman 13-9.