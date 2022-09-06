PREP SOCCER: Rock Island handles Alleman

It was a tale of momentum swings at Rock Island Public Schools Stadium during Tuesday evening’s Western Big 6 Conference boys soccer match between Rock Island High School and cross-city rival Alleman.

The Rocks placed two goals on the scoreboard in the first half, Alleman came firing back to tie the match in the opening minutes of the second period, but the undeterred Rock Island squad answered with three goals to seal a 5-2 victory.

“After Alleman scored those two goals early in the second half, we knew we had to bring a new level of intensity to the field and get the momentum back on our side, which meant we needed to out-run them, out-work them and play hard every minute, and I’m proud of our guys for fighting back the way we did,” said Rock Island senior Jake Brandt who had two goals and an assist in the match.

With the win, Rock Island’s record under first-year Coach Enrique Sandoval improved to 3-3, and 1-1 in the WB6. The loss dropped Alleman’s record under Coach Tavo Garcia to 5-3, 1-2 in the conference.

“We’ve had a hard schedule early in the season, with a great deal of travel to the Chicago area and Quincy, we’ve battled through some illness and our guys are a little beat up,” said Rocky's Sandoval. “So, even though we were up by two goals at halftime, I told the guys that we were not playing our best soccer, and we needed to step up the effort and intensity because Alleman is capable of scoring in a hurry. We had to make some adjustments, and put players in different positions, especially in the back line in order to regain the momentum.”

With just under 15 minutes left in the first half, Rock Island junior and team captain Aidan Ntinyegezwa powered a kick in from the left corner of the goal to give Rocky a 1-0 lead. The Rocks remained the aggressors throughout the remainder of the half and Brandt scored an unassisted goal with 1:28 left in the period for a 2-0 Rocky lead at intermission.

The Pioneer offense was definitely re-energized to open the second half, as senior Francisco Rodriguez scored an unassisted goal one minute into the period. Three minutes later, Alleman junior Ryan Schmitt slipped the ball past Rocky goalkeeper Disae Khu (seven saves on the night), to tie the match at 2.

The leadership of Brandt and Ntinyegezwa was key in Rocky’s second-half flurry of goals to regain the momentum.

“Our role as team leaders is to set the example and find ways to motivate the other players to get us to play aggressively with confidence, and it was a positive step for us in this match to be able to come through in the second half,” said Ntinyegezwa.

With both teams playing at a high level in the middle stages of the second half, Rock Island advanced on the Alleman goal with 21 minutes left in the period. Ntinyegezwa’s shot from the left side was interfered with by a Pioneer player violating the no-hands rule, and Brandt powered the ball into the goal on the penalty kick to put the Rocks back on top 3-2.

Rock Island took advantage of its new-found momentum and five minutes later sophomore Benjamin Goeh scored Rocky’s fourth goal of the match, assisted by Brandt. Not finished, Rock Island sophomore Emedi Wilondja scored a sensational header goal with 10 minutes left on the clock. The final minutes of the match featured solid defense by both teams with no scoring.

“Good win for us, we were able to utilize some of our younger players with fresh legs, and provide support for Aidan, especially in the second half,” said Sandoval. “Jake did a great job on both sides of the field, and our defense and ball movement in the second half was sharp, and should help us as the season progresses.”

Rock Island 5, Alleman 2

1st Half: RI 2, Alleman 0 – 2nd Half: RI 3, Alleman 2

Goals: RI Aidan Ntinyegezwa (unassisted) 65:00, Jake Brandt (unassisted) 41:30, Jake Brandt (penalty kick) 21:00, Benjamin Goeh (assist by Jake Brandt) 17:00, Emidi Wilonja (unassisted) 10:00. Alleman Francisco Rodriguez (unassisted) 38:40, Ryan Schmitt (unassisted) 35:20. Shots on Goal: RI 14, Alleman 8. Saves: RI 7 (Disae Khu), Alleman 7 (Brendan Johannes). Corner Kicks: RI 5, Alleman 2. Penalties: RI 4, Alleman 2.