PREP SOCCER: Jah scores five goals in Moline victory

Moline High School’s soccer players were pretty disappointed with their 2-1 loss to Geneseo to open Western Big 6 Conference play on Aug. 30.

But the Maroons regrouped and won six straight league games, including a 6-0 decision over visiting Sterling on Tuesday night at the Moline Soccer Bowl, to earn a share of the conference title.

“The first game was kind of the wake-up call that we needed,” said Moline’s Saiheed Jah, who scored five goals in the Maroons’ win over the Golden Warriors. “But we were able to be successful in the end. It took a lot of grit and took a lot of hard work. It feels really good.”

Jah beat Sterling keeper Marco Chino and then slid a shot into the open net in the match’s 14th minute to give the Maroons a 1-0 lead. But the Golden Warriors (8-13-2, 1-6 Big 6) kept Moline from adding to their lead, and it was 1-0 at halftime.

“We played a good first half. We just didn’t put two halves together,” Sterling coach Brian Cebula said.

The Maroons (13-3-1, 6-1 Big 6) scored a flurry of goals to start the second half and take command of the match. Jah scored on a pass from teammate Sam Ramirez in the first minute after halftime, and then knocked in a free kick from 30 yards out for his fifth hat trick in WB6 play.

Jah headed in a pass from Ramirez, and then scored on a pass from Andres Segovia for his fifth goal of the night. Jah was then subbed out less than 15 minutes into the second half.

“It was definitely nice to do on senior night,” said Jah, who stated he had never scored five goals in a match before Tuesday. “I came in with a goal of scoring as much as I could. It felt really good.”

Jah, the reigning Big 6 MVP, scored 20 goals in Moline’s seven conference matches.

“He’s been able to put together solid back-to-back seasons in conference,” Moline coach Rick Sanchez said.

Reserve Alhassane Sow scored Moline’s final goal in the 64th minute.

Jah was one of 12 Moline seniors who were honored prior to the start of the match. And despite all of his individual accomplishments, he said his favorite part of the evening was watching his teammates get recognized.

“The highlight of the night was watching all of my friends who I’ve played with for a really long time, listening to their awards and recognitions and listening to what they had to say,” Jah said.

The Maroons, who won their seventh straight, shut out their opponents for the fifth time in their last six matches. Sanchez said that the back line of Blaze Norton, Jacob Remarry, Collin Ducey, Karinton Djikpe and goalkeeper Owen Gault, along with reserve Ari Alvarez, is playing well together.

“They had another shutout against a conference opponent,” Sanchez said “They’re playing with a lot of confidence. As a whole group I think they’re playing solid.”

The Maroons bounced back from that early-season loss to win their first conference title since 2016.

“Obviously the guys were disappointed after our loss to Geneseo,” Sanchez said. “We talked about it afterward and told them it wasn’t the end of the world and that now we were going to have to do it the hard way. We had to win out and hope for a little bit of help. But the No. 1 responsibility was to take care of what we could take care of, and that’s winning our ballgames. To their credit, they went out and got it done.”