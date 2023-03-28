The hot start continues for the Alleman High School girls soccer team.

The Pioneers improved to 3-0 on the season on Tuesday night, cruising to a 10-0 Western Big 6 Conference win over Sterling at Augustana College’s Thorson-Lucken Field.

Alleman has now outscored its opponents 21-1 through those three contests, and the Pioneers have shut out Big 6 opponents Rock Island and Sterling.

“I was impressed with how they started off training at the beginning of the season, and it’s continued forward,” Alleman coach Randy Bollman said. “Hopefully, we continue to build on it.”

Carson Wendt had a hat trick in the first half and finished with four goals for the Pioneers (3-0, 2-0 Big 6). Emma Shrake added two goals apiece as six players scored for Alleman.

“We found our connections like we practice,” said Wendt, who now has seven goals this season. “We found our rhythm and scored goals.”

The Pioneers connected early when Shrake took a pass from Wendt and scored in the match’s second minute. Mackenzie Burkett stole the ball from a Sterling player, dribbled once and found the net in the 10th minute to give Alleman a 2-0 lead.

Abby Glackin assisted goals by Shrake and Wendt, and then Gretchen Ellis scored to push Alleman’s lead to 5-0. Wendt scored a pair of goals in the closing minutes of the half, and the Pioneers led 7-0 at halftime.

“We’ve been working on our finishing quite a bit the last few weeks,” Bollman said. “It’s definitely starting to pay off.”

The Pioneers added three more goals during the 20-minute second half. Meredith Maynard scored off of Ellis’ corner kick in the 48th minute, and freshman Lindsey Britton scored less than a minute later. Wendt scored her fourth goal of the evening in the 52nd minute.

Alleman took 25 shots on goal in the match, while the Golden Warriors (0-5, 0-2 Big 6) got just one. Lainey Block took a long shot on a free kick in the closing minutes, which was saved by Pioneer keeper Clair Hulke. It was one of just five times that Hulke touched the ball in the match.

Much of the match was played in Sterling’s half, and the Pioneers stole several Golden Warrior goal kicks and turn them into scoring chances.

“We take the opportunity to press up the field when we can,” Bollman said. “If we can win the ball there, it’s obviously closer to the goal.”

Wendt and the Pioneers hope to continue their strong play throughout the 2023 season.

“We’re really pleased so far,” she said. “We want to continue this through the year and into the postseason and have a long season.”

Alleman 10, Sterling 0

Halftime — Alleman 7, Sterling 0. Goals — Emma Shrake (A), Carson Wendt assist, 2nd minute. Mackenzie Burkett (A), unassisted, 10th minute. Shrake (A), Abby Glackin assist, 22nd minute. Wendt (A), Glackin assist, 25th minute. Gretchen Ellis (A), unassisted, 30th minute. Wendt (A), Sofia Sanchez assist, 34th minute. Wendt (A), Burkett assist, 40th minute. Meredith Maynard (A), Ellis assist, 48th minute. Lindsey Britton (A), unassisted, 49th minute. Wendt (A), unassisted, 52nd minute. Shots on goal — Sterling 1, Alleman 25. Saves — Sterling (Mireya Lopez 15), Alleman (Clair Hulke 1). Corners — Sterling 0, Alleman 8. Offsides — Sterling 0, Alleman 9. Fouls — Sterling 4, Alleman 4.

Records — Sterling 0-5, 0-2; Alleman 3-0, 2-0