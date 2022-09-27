PREP SOCCER:

As Moline High School’s top offensive weapon and focal point of opposing defenses, Saiheed Jah often has to get creative on the soccer pitch.

Despite the extra attention he continues to receive from defenders, Jah continues to produce.

The senior forward notched his third hat trick in Western Big 6 Conference play as the Maroons beat United Township 3-1 on Tuesday evening at the Moline Soccer Bowl.

Jah, the reigning conference MVP, now has 12 goals in five conference games for Moline (7-3-1, 4-1 Big 6).

Austin DeVilder tied the game with a goal in the 31st minute, but the Panthers (4-8, 2-3) had few scoring opportunities and were out-shot 12-3 on goal.

Jah gave Moline a 1-0 lead with a goal off a Colin Ducey free kick to gain an early lead, but DeVilder beat the defense to tie the match.

Moline responded as Jah scored his second goal not long after in the 32nd minute.

“It was kind of a wakeup call,” Jah said of UT’s goal.“We kind of dropped the level of play after we scored our first goal. I think we need to stop doing that. We have to keep the pressure up throughout the entire game.”

Jah said the team knew it would not be an easy game against a hard-working UT team.

Working against double- and triple-teams at times, Jah found another opening and scored in the 50th minute.

“I definitely try to move around a lot more,” Jah said. “My coaches have been on me about that, if there is somebody following me around, which has happened the last couple games, I have to move around, make them tired, check to the ball sometimes, run away from the ball sometimes. I just have to switch it up and be unpredictable and always be looking for the ball.”

It was a bounceback game for Moline following a 1-0 loss to Normal Community last Thursday. Jah says the extra defensive attention also forces him to switch his game up if need be.

“I have to get used to it, I have to be able to adapt,” he said. “It’s happened before, so I’m kind of familiar with it. One of my favorite parts of soccer is the creativity and how you don’t have a set play that you have to do. You have a bunch of options to choose from.”

UT coach Mooch King said the team had a good defensive strategy set up for Jah, but good players find a way.

“That first goal, four people are up in the air and the goalie tries to catch it as well,” he said. “That one was kind of an up in the air kind of battle. The third goal was just a turnover into the middle. But for the most part, minus (Jah’s) second goal, I felt that we had a good plan to kind of shut him down.

“But like I said before, good players score.”

King said the team can compete when it matches the opponent’s intensity, it just has to be a consistent effort.

“It’s when we start getting back on our heels, that’s what cost us a couple goals tonight,” he said. “A good team is going to take advantage of that.”

Moline coach Rick Sanchez said his team is still a work in progress and it needs to do a better job of keeping intensity up. He thought the level of play dropped after grabbing the early lead on Tuesday.

“That allowed them an opportunity to get back into the game and the player did a nice job of taking a nice outside, quick shot,” Sanchez said. “But I liked the response. … We didn’t put our heads down.”

Sanchez said the team continues to rotate positions as its younger players gain experience and a rhythm with the team.

But Jah has remained a constant, despite getting so much attention from defenders.

“Players like that don’t come around very often,” Sanchez said. “It goes back to his maturity and growth as a player.”