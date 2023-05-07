Moline’s Jamie Althiser and Alleman’s Emily Bollman, the most productive offensive players in their high school program’s history, are giving back this season.

Althiser graduated in 2016 as Moline’s all-time leading scorer in program history with 82 career goals and went on to play four years at the University of Northern Iowa.

Bollman also graduated in 2016 as Alleman’s all-time leading scorer with 112 career goals and went on to play soccer at Western Illinois University. She helped lead the Pioneers to a third-place finish in the state in Class 1A that year, Alleman’s highest finish in school history.

Both players were IHSSCA All-State selections and were named co-players of the year by the Moline Dispatch/Argus in their senior year.

From high school rivals to teammates in club soccer and the Women’s Premier Soccer League, both players got back to their roots to give back to the programs they helped elevate in their prep years.

Both are serving as assistant high school coaches for the first time this season for Alleman and Moline.

Althiser is working on her Master’s Degree in Physician Assistant Studies at St. Ambrose University and is due to graduate in December.

Bollman got her degree in Exercise Science from WIU in 2021 and works at a gym in the area. Her dad and former coach, Randy, returned to coach the Pioneers this season after stepping down the previous two years.

Despite their priorities evolving, Althiser and Bollman aren’t done with soccer.

Moline coach Lindsay Schilb, a 1995 Moline grad that played for the Maroons’ first soccer team in 1993, has enjoyed having Althiser on the staff in the program's 30th anniversary.

“I love having former Maroons on the staff, and especially someone who’s coming from a program where she knows the game and the girls respect her,” Schilb said of Althiser. “Knowing that she was here and still holds the record for goal scoring, I think that’s a great person to have on the sideline with us.”

Schilb said the girls look up to her and aren’t afraid to ask questions.

“They accept everything she says and they work on it,” Schilb said. “That’s all you can really ask them. If you point out things they need to improve on, if it’s coming from a person they have a lot of respect for, it means a lot more.

“They dig a little deeper.”

Althiser has enjoyed trying her hand at coaching this season.

“I’ve wanted to give back to the game and be able to share some knowledge,” she said. “I feel like I just wasn’t done yet. Even though I’m done playing, I still want to be a part of the game.”

The two played on the same WPSL team over the summer with Randy Bollman coaching.

Bollman was also coached by her dad at Alleman. Now serving as the JV coach, she can continue to be involved in the game she loves.

“My dad being my coach for most of the time, I know he’s a great coach,” she said. “Being able to learn from what he’s doing in coaching is a great experience.

“I spent four years playing the game here, loving every second of it. I had great teammates, a great experience, great teachers, great classes, everything was amazing.”

Coach Bollman said it’s been fun having his daughter join him on the sideline.

“There’s only a few years where I wasn’t her coach so it was good that she wanted to come back,” he said. “I’m glad that she’s here. She’s learning a lot hopefully from us and maybe someday she’ll take over.”

Her perspective has also been valuable.

“She keeps us calm, points things out that we don’t see, which is always good,” Coach Bollman said. “She knows the game very well, obviously, playing at a high level. But the best thing is, she’s doing a great job with the JV team. Most of those players have never played before and they are actually moving and passing the ball around. It’s good to see.”

Bollman now hopes to inspire the younger players and teach the game to first timers.

“It’s a different perspective for me being a coach instead of being a player, so I kind of need to change my mentality a little bit,” she said. “I have to learn every aspect of it. Obviously still learning, trying to get better as a coach.”

She also coaches middle schooler age during the club soccer season.

Having different voices coaching the team provides a balance between Bollman and her dad.

“My dad’s a little bit more “serious," he just loves the game,” she said.

Bollman said it’s great seeing Althiser also coaching this season.

“We knew each other growing up because we always played club either together or against each other,” she said. “And then obviously in high school competing against each other. I don’t think I would have gotten where I was without her being on that other side kind of pushing me.”

Bollman misses playing every day, but coaching helps scratch that itch.

“Being able to coach and still being able to be a part of the team and help them out is so amazing to me,” she said. “My goal for them is to enjoy their time here, come back next year, and continue either playing soccer, watching soccer, having something to do with soccer in the future, whatever that may be.”