Jack Donahue tallied a goal and an assist and Pleasant Valley bested the No. 2 team in the most recent Class 3A boys soccer rankings, topping Ankeny Centennial 2-1 at the Iowa City High soccer tournament.
Reece Spangler also had a goal and Isaac Ward an assist for Pleasant Valley, which came in ranked seventh in 3A.
Pleasant Valley has won nine straight since a season-opening loss to Dubuque Wahlert.
Hajrudin Besic's goal for Centennial is the only one scored against the Spartans since that loss.
Bettendorf didn't fare as well in its tournament game as the No. 9 Bulldogs fell 1-0 to the fourth-ranked hosts.
Bettendorf fell to 5-2 with the loss.
Planned second games in which Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley were to have swapped opponents were canceled because of the weather.