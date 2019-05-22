Wayne Ward believes this year is different.
The head coach of the Pleasant Valley boys soccer team points to one attribute as to why his team can break through the barrier that is the substate final.
Toughness.
“That runs through the center of all these players due to some of the previous disappointments,” Ward said.
With a convincing 5-0 Class 3A substate semifinal victory over Dubuque Senior Wednesday night at Spartan Stadium, the third-ranked Spartans will prove just how tough they are as they prepare for their 10th substate final in 17 years.
And the opponent will be a familiar one.
With 13th-ranked Bettendorf’s 8-0 win over Western Dubuque, it’ll be the two rivals playing for the substate title and a berth in the state tournament Saturday afternoon at Pleasant Valley.
“Our attitude is different,” senior midfielder Isaac Ward said. “Couple other years before, we really haven’t had that edge every game.”
While the PV (15-1) defense posted its sixth consecutive clean sheet — its 14th in a season in which it has only allowed two goals — the offense has turned a corner lately, scoring four or more goals in five of the last six contests.
Coach Ward believes it’s peaking at the perfect point in the season.
“The timing is just right,” he said. “It looks like we’re clicking at the other end of the field.”
That hot streak continued on a warm and windy night.
Jacob Holland kicked off the scoring in the eighth minute with a laser past Rams (6-11) netminder CJ Clarke to put the Spartans up 1-0.
Thirteen minutes later, Isaac Ward found fellow senior Brennan Sarver on a corner kick that Sarver headed in to make it 2-0. The Northern Michigan recruit tallied his first goal of the night seven minutes later to increase the Pleasant Valley lead to 3-0.
“Their teammates were shifting, so I took the space and went down the line for pace and put it in the corner,” Isaac Ward said.
Jack Roemer added the fourth first-half goal in the 33rd minute. Isaac Ward found the back of the net again in the opening four minutes in the second half.
The Spartans outshot Dubuque Senior 18-3.
“It allows us to get more people on the field, allows us to relax a bit,” Coach Ward said. “Good confidence builder.”
Pleasant Valley defeated Bettendorf 3-0 back on April 8 at home. A win on Saturday would mark the program's first ever trip to Cownie Soccer Park.
And PV knows it won’t be like last time.
“We don’t even think about the last time we played them; it’s a whole new game,” Isaac Ward said. “We could’ve beat them 10-0 and it wouldn’t have mattered.”