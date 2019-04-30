When Pleasant Valley's Ashlee Kwak got on the bus after Tuesday's game against Davenport Central, she was greeted by a loud cheer.
"There's our hero," one of her teammates shouted out.
Kwak helped lead the Class 3A No. 9 Spartans to a 2-1 win over Davenport Central, turning away two shots in penalty kicks as PV edged the Blue Devils 4-3 in a rain-filled shootout.
After a miss on their first attempt, the Spartans got goals from Camryn Woods, Isabel Russmann, Jenna Aller and Natalie Aller to earn the win. Kwak had a shot from Evelyn Moon go off her hand for a goal but made two key saves for PV.
"The whole time, for PKs, you just guess and then dive as hard as you can either way," Kwak said. "The one that went off my hand, it's hard because PKs are always 50/50, you're not supposed to save them. So you go as hard as you can, stick whatever hand you can and get it on the ball."
This is Kwak's first year as a starter for the Spartans (7-3, 4-1) but has learned plenty from her time behind both Cora Meyers and Jenna Ruccolo in the three seasons prior.
"I've just learned how to read the ball really well, especially with Jenna," Kwak said. "She's been able to teach me to read the ball well, watching hips so it's been nice to have someone to learn from."
The Spartans took a lead in the second minute of the game, thanks to a run of three straight corners. On the third attempt, the ball deflected off the hand of a Central (4-4, 3-3) player in the penalty box, setting up a penalty kick. Natalie Aller buried it to put PV up 1-0.
Central quickly responded.
Kaighin Frost ran down a free kick from Lauren Peet and scored her 10th goal of the season to tie the game in the fifth minute.
"The credit goes to them because they didn't take no for an answer and they turned around immediately, sent a ball through and showed we're right back in this and ready to go," Central first-year head coach Nick Newman said. "Going forward, we're aware now we can compete with the big dogs in the MAC and that's something we're going to build on every day and every practice from here on out."
After 75 more minutes of scoreless soccer, Central had a chance to end the game in regulation, as Keely Beehan unleashed a shot in the final seconds that Kwak dove to knock away and send the game to overtime.
PV controlled both overtimes but couldn't beat Central keeper Haley Brown, who made 10 saves in the game.
Though their offense struggled to score, the Spartans felt happy with the effort, especially coming off a tough 5-2 loss to fifth-ranked Linn-Mar.
"We're still working on some things, Linn-Mar exposed some of our weaknesses ... because it's a non-conference game we can try a few things," PV head coach Ed Knupp said. "Some of the things we did worked really well against them but credit to them, they made some adjustments and put it on us in the second half.
"I'm really happy with where we're at and how we grinded it out tonight."