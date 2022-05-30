PV's defense answered the questions en route to state return

With nine starters returning from its state championship team, the Pleasant Valley High School boys soccer team didn't have too many holes to fill entering this season.

But after the graduations of center back Jack Roemer — captain of last year's all-tournament team — and all-state keeper Gabe Johnson, the holes the Spartans did have to fill were big ones.

PV hasn't missed a beat in its march back to the state tournament, and if anything, the Spartans might be even better defensively than they were last year, a scary notion for the Class 3A field when PV takes on Iowa City West at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.

"We have these really high expectations and we're just playing our best so we can meet those expectations," senior Colin Meyer said.

Since Wayne Ward took over as head coach in 2018, the Spartans have put a premium on defense, and have built their team to try and make sure the ball never even threatens the final third of the pitch. So in reality, the fact that PV returned all of its midfielders and forwards is a big reason the defense could withstand the loss of its two stalwarts.

"If we don't let them have the ball, then they can't score," Ward said. "It's defending from the front, having the four boys in the middle to do their job and then, honestly, if my back four are busy and my goalkeeper's busy, then I'm a little bit upset that the ball's made it that far from the front to the back."

But even with PV's strategy, those two players left a void that needed to be filled.

To fill the hole left by Roemer, the Spartans slid Meyer from outside back to center back. He was ready for the assignment.

"Watching (Roemer) all of last year as a mentor really helped me get to where I am now," Meyer said. "He is so physical; whenever he stepped on that field, the intensity always leveled up and I knew I had to do the same thing this year too. ... We're the last line of defense and we can't make any mistakes."

After seeing some playing time last year, junior Carter Spangler moved into outside back opposite Dylan Ollendieck and has solidified the right side of the Spartans' defense.

"One thing we really needed to work on was our communication and throughout the season it's gotten a lot better," Spangler said. "There's obviously some things I can do better, but playing center mid (last year) and then going back to defense, it's a big change and I had some big shoes to fill. It's a lot of pressure but I've just got to practice and do my best."

And while replacing Johnson, the school's career leader in shutouts, was a tall task, junior Jack Kilstrom has quickly settled into the role, bringing a different type of game to the pitch.

"Gabe was very athletic but maybe didn't quite have the size," Ward said. "Jack's got the wingspan of an eagle and he's got hands like spades so that obviously helps him. Not that he's not athletic, but having those attributes really helps as a goalkeeper. He's really come on in the fact of commanding his defense, we've worked hard on him talking to the defense and he's got the best seat in the house, he sees the entire game."

Kilstrom enters the state tournament with the best save percentage of any of the eight teams at 94.2% and the confidence that comes with that number.

"I didn't expect anything less," Kilstrom said. "I've just got to play my game. I know I can do it, I've just got to stay focused and if we do that, I think we've got a great chance."

Last year, PV entered the state tournament having allowed 14 goals. This year, the Spartans have only allowed six and have posted 14 shutouts.

Of those six goals, Kilstrom was only in net for four as PV allowed two goals late in a second-half blowout win over Davenport North earlier in the season, with Kilstrom on the bench.

"Personally, I feel like we are playing a lot better (than last year)," Kilstrom said. "I'm not really sure what happened but Colin is just doing a fantastic job out there, keeping everybody in line. Carter stepped into his spot amazingly, he's doing fantastic in his first year starting."

While PV's defense has been stout all year, it did have one hiccup in a 3-0 loss to Waukee Northwest. The Spartans believe that game was more about attitude than anything they were doing formation-wise, and it proved a learning experience for the team, which hasn't allowed a goal in its last five games.

"I wouldn't say it was good that we lost but it really set our tone and did humble us a little bit," Spangler said. "Practices have been a lot different, the warmups are a lot more serious because of the pain we felt after that game, we don't want to feel that again."

Last year, PV's defense was the key to the program's first state title as the Spartans posted three straight 1-0 victories at the tournament.

While the Spartans hope the offense can provide a little more support this time around, they feel they're up to the challenge once again.

"I think we are ready to do that again," Meyer said. "Obviously the goal is to win by more than one, but we're prepared."

