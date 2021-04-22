PV's freshman Russmann notches first-half hat trick in 4-0 win over Moline

As far as the No. 1 ranking does, Russmann said the team now has a target on its back.

“I feel like each team we play, we’re going to get their best shot,” she said. “Every time they come to play us they’re going to be ready to play. It does put pressure on us, but I feel like we can do it. We just have to come out even stronger than they do, because they’re going to be coming for us.”

Dreasler said a challenging opening slate of games will hopefully help prepare the team for the postseason, a year after the entire season was canceled amid the ongoing pandemic. Moline fell to Class 2A No. 15 North Scott 2-0 and Class 3A No. 13 Iowa City West 2-1 last Saturday at the Bettendorf Invitational.

Moline’s next game is Tuesday to kick off Western Big 6 Conference play against Galesburg at home.

“This is exactly what we have to do, we have to get experience as quickly as possible,” Dreasler said. “The best way to do that is to play games like today against good teams.”

Dreasler said PV’s No. 1 ranking is well-deserved.