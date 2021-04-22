PV's freshman Russmann notches first-half hat trick in 4-0 win over Moline

After scoring her second hat trick of the season in Thursday’s 4-0 win over Moline, Pleasant Valley freshman soccer player Morgan Russmann credited her teammates and older sister, Isabel, for helping her lead the team in scoring early on this year.
The younger Russmann scored all three of her goals in the first half of the win by the Class 3A No. 1-ranked Spartans (9-0), who posted their seventh shutout of the season. Senior captain Natalie Aller scored PV’s other goal in the 30th minute.
It was the third straight game against a ranked cross-river opponent for Moline (0-3) and coach Jonathan Dreasler, who coached the PV JV girls team for a season after leading Assumption for two years.
Russmann, who finished the hat trick in the 34th minute to give PV a 4-0 lead, said having a senior standout as an older sister has helped her hit the ground running and acclimate with the varsity squad.
Morgan leads the team with 11 goals this season.
“She’s brought me closer to the girls, and I think you definitely have to be close to your team to work together,” Russmann said of her older sister’s guidance. “It’s not easy to come on as a freshman and be this close to the girls. I feel like it helps us as a team.”
Russmann credited her teammates’ passing ability for giving her good looks. PV’s crisp, direct passing also allowed the Spartans to dominate possession against Moline before a number of non-starters played in the second half. PV out-shot Moline 8-3 on goal.
“I think we do a really good job of having the ball most of the time,” Russmann said. “We also keep it up a lot. When we’re on offense, the ball doesn’t really leave the (offensive half).”
PV coach Ed Knupp said Thursday’s nonconference matchup provided an opportunity to help develop his team’s depth. PV junior keeper Sydney Zabel had one save in the first half before sophomore Caleigh Schlichte subbed in the second half to grab two saves in the shutout.
“We have a terrific first group, and to have some of these kids step up and contribute in a meaningful way against varsity competition, it’s really good for our program,” Knupp said.
Knupp applauded the younger Russmann’s play so far this season.
“We had a good idea she was a special player just watching her the last couple of years,” he said, “but she’s doing some really great things against great teams. For a freshman, it’s outstanding. It’s really neat to see her contribute offensively.”
“She helps out the whole team with all the things she does.”
Knupp said managing the ball and not giving it away has keyed the team’s shutouts.
“The team is playing so well together that it’s difficult to score against us,” he said.
As far as the No. 1 ranking does, Russmann said the team now has a target on its back.
“I feel like each team we play, we’re going to get their best shot,” she said. “Every time they come to play us they’re going to be ready to play. It does put pressure on us, but I feel like we can do it. We just have to come out even stronger than they do, because they’re going to be coming for us.”
Dreasler said a challenging opening slate of games will hopefully help prepare the team for the postseason, a year after the entire season was canceled amid the ongoing pandemic. Moline fell to Class 2A No. 15 North Scott 2-0 and Class 3A No. 13 Iowa City West 2-1 last Saturday at the Bettendorf Invitational.
Moline’s next game is Tuesday to kick off Western Big 6 Conference play against Galesburg at home.
“This is exactly what we have to do, we have to get experience as quickly as possible,” Dreasler said. “The best way to do that is to play games like today against good teams.”
Dreasler said PV’s No. 1 ranking is well-deserved.
“Great possession style, good hard soccer, and simple,” he said of the Spartans. “They played soccer the way it’s supposed to be played. They played balls to feet, won 50-50 balls and they finished on their opportunities.”
Dreasler said his team was not connecting enough passes in the loss.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do from a finding-our-chemistry perspective. We’re still very much a team that has not played together.”
The Maroons have six returning varsity starters this season.
“We’re learning, and we’re learning very quickly,” Dreasler said. “Trial by fire.”