Quad-Cities All-Area boys soccer team

Iowa player of the year

Jack Kilstrom, jr., Pleasant Valley: Kilstrom had big shoes to fill after replacing last year's Iowa player of the year in Gabe Johnson. He was more than up to the task for the Class 3A state champion Spartans, posting 17 shutouts, including three in the state tournament, and allowing only four goals all season for a 19-1 squad. He made 71 saves on the year, a 94.7 save percentage, tops among all qualified goaltenders among all classes in Iowa.

He was named to the Class 3A all-tournament team and was a second team all-state selection by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association.

Illinois player of the year

Saiheed Jah, jr., Moline: The first Western Big 6 Conference MVP was named IHSSCA all-sectional after scoring a team-high 29 goals with seven assists at forward. Jah helped lead the Maroons to an 18-4-1 record and finish the season in the Sweet 16.

He led the Big 6 with 11 goals in conference play and scored five of Moline's 10 postseason goals and assisted another.

First team

Forward;Akim Baba-Traore;United Township;Sr.;IHSSCA all-sectional honorable mention and Big 6 first team selection scored 16 goals and added five assists

Forward;Hunter Clark-Holke;Geneseo;Sr.;IHSSCA all-sectional and Big 6 first team selection scored 15 goals and added three assists for the regional champion Maple Leafs

Forward;Jahsiah Galvan;West Liberty;Sr.;Repeat first team Class 1A all-state and all-tournament team selection led the Comets to a state semifinal with 30 goals and 13 assists

Forward;Chase Green;Davenport North;Sr.;Second team Class 3A all-state and first team all-MAC selection scored a school record-23 goals and added 11 assists. Holds school record with 49 career goals and 34 career assists

Forward:Nate Hummel;Davenport Central;Sr.;Third team all-state in 3A and MAC player of the year paced the conference with 32 goals and 11 assists

Forward;Saiheed Jah;Moline;Jr.;All-sectional pick and Big 6 MVP scored 29 goals and added seven assists, spurred Maroons to an 18-4-1 record and sectional final appearance

Midfield;Chris Lopez;Moline;Sr.;Big 6 first team midfielder was an IHSSCA all-sectional selection and scored three goals with three assists

Midfield;Miles Melendez;Muscatine;Sr.;First team all-MAC led the Muskies to a 13-5 record with five goals and five assists

Midfield;Chase Wakefield;Bettendorf;So.;Second team all-state selection scored 11 goals and added nine assists for the 14-6 Bulldogs

Midfield;Rhys Ward;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;First team all-state and all-MAC and captain of the Class 3A all-tournament team scored 11 goals and added eight assists to lead the Spartans to their second straight state title

Defender;Zachary Beckman;Rock Island;Sr.;Big 6 first-team defender helped the Rocks post four shutouts

Defender;Caleb Hass;Davenport North;Sr.;First team all-state and all-MAC selection led the Wildcats to an 11-8 finish with four shutouts

Defender;Luke Klostermann;Assumption;Jr.;First team all-stater scored nine goals and anchored the defense of the Class 1A state champions that posted 11 shutouts

Defender;Isiah Ruiz;Moline;Sr.;Big 6 first-team defender was IHSSCA all-sectional honorable mention after helping the Maroons post 13 shutouts

Goalkeeper;Jack Kilstrom;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;A second team IHSSCA all-state selection, Kilstrom allowed just four goals all season and posted 17 shutouts, three in the state tournament as the Spartans repeated as state champs.

Second team

Forward;Zach Duke;Riverdale;Sr.;Scored a team-high 16 goals and added eight assists for Rams

Forward;Oliver Hughes;North Scott;Sr.;Second team all-MAC led Lancers with 18 goals

Forward;Roberto Medrano, Assumption;First team all-MAC selection scored 23 goals and three assists

Forward;Jeffery Rinker;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;First team all-MAC selection scored 17 goals and added three assists

Forward;Alejandro Torres;Rock Island;Sr.;First team Big 6 selection for Rocks

Midfield;Marcus Blount;Prince of Peace;Jr.;First team Class 1A all-state selection scored 32 goals and added 19 assists

Midfield;Jaime Diaz;Alleman;Sr.;Scored 12 goals and added eight assists for Pioneers

Midfield;Isiah Gallegos;Moline;Sr.;Second team Big 6 selection scored 12 goals, eight assists

Midfield;Xavier Potts;Bettendorf;Jr.;Third team Class 3A all-stater scored 15 goals and added seven assists

Midfield;George Rucker;Davenport North;Sr.;First team all-MAC scored five goals and added 11 assists

Midfield;Bryce Rubel;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;Scored six goals and added nine assists for the Spartans

Defender;Luke Bohonek;Bettendorf;Jr.;First team all-MAC was anchor of a defense that posted eight shutouts

Defender;Dylan Ollendieck;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;First team all-MAC selection anchored a PV defensive midfield that posted 17 shutouts

Defender;Alex Slaymaker;Geneseo;Jr.;IHSSCA all-sectional defender helped team post seven shutouts

Goalkeeper;Logan Wolf;Muscatine;Sr.;Third team Class 3A all-stater had an 86.4 save percentage

Honorable mention

Alleman: Ryan Schmitt, so.; Francisco Rodriguez, jr.

Assumption: Sam Burkhart, jr.; Charlie Leinart, jr.; Alex Milton, jr.

Bettendorf: David Canfield, sr.; Alex Cullum, jr.; JJ Gonzalez-Hayes, sr.

Central DeWitt: Christopher Martens, jr.; Brody Proctor, jr.

Clinton: Juan Anguiano, sr.; Drew Cooley, sr.; Mathew Determan, sr.

Davenport Central: Isaiah Guyton, fr.; Ian Hopkins, jr.; Carter Hurst, sr.

Davenport North: Daniel Nedic, sr.; Ian Padron, jr.

Davenport West: Emmanual Hernandez, jr.

Geneseo: Nathan Vergane, sr.; Matt Daly, jr.; Gage Tafoya, sr.; Conner Nelson, jr.

Kewanee: Cirstian Cazares, so.; Izac Contreras, jr.

Moline: Nelson Acosta, sr.; Collin Ducey, jr.; Aidan Hancock, sr.; Jaeger Norton, sr.

Muscatine: Drake Gray, jr.; Nathan Larsen, jr.

North Scott: Logan Cheek, sr.; Luke Crawford, sr.; Tyson Haedt, sr.; Liam Regan, jr.

Orion-Sherrard: Ben Churchill, sr.; Cody Dutton, sr.; Trey Erdmann, jr.; Cole Kimball, jr.

Pleasant Valley: Justin Ancelet, sr., Aidan Judd, sr.; Jack Streepy, sr.

Prince of Peace: Cami Blanco, so.

Riverdale: Drew Watson, sr.; Nolan Ziegler, sr.

Rock Island: Wiba Alimasi, sr., Jake Brandt, jr.; Htee Soe, so.

United Township: Ismael Hernandez, jr.; Andrew King, jr.; Deontae Nache, so.

Wapello: Daniel Perez, sr.