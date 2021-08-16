Quad Cities All-Area boys soccer team

Iowa player of the year

Gabe Johnson, sr., Pleasant Valley: The Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association first team all-state goal keeper spurred the Spartans to their first state championship in program history. Johnson recorded three shutouts at the state tournament, including a 1-0 win over Iowa City West in the Class 3A final.

The school record holder in career shutouts, Johnson had 114 saves for the season and yielded just 13 goals in 23 matches, a save percentage near 90%. He allowed only two goals in PV's last seven matches of the season.

Illinois player of the year

Blake Bastian, sr., Moline: The Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state selection paced the Maroons with 19 goals and registered five assists. The forward was named to the Western Big 6 Conference's top team and helped the Maroons to an 11-1-1 record.

The 6-foot and 160-pound Bastian scored 35 goals and assisted on 14 others in his last two seasons with Moline, which finished in second place behind Geneseo in the conference standings.

First team