Quad Cities All-Area boys soccer team
Iowa player of the year

Gabe Johnson, sr., Pleasant Valley: The Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association first team all-state goal keeper spurred the Spartans to their first state championship in program history. Johnson recorded three shutouts at the state tournament, including a 1-0 win over Iowa City West in the Class 3A final.

The school record holder in career shutouts, Johnson had 114 saves for the season and yielded just 13 goals in 23 matches, a save percentage near 90%. He allowed only two goals in PV's last seven matches of the season.

Illinois player of the year

Blake Bastian, sr., Moline: The Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state selection paced the Maroons with 19 goals and registered five assists. The forward was named to the Western Big 6 Conference's top team and helped the Maroons to an 11-1-1 record.

The 6-foot and 160-pound Bastian scored 35 goals and assisted on 14 others in his last two seasons with Moline, which finished in second place behind Geneseo in the conference standings.

First team

Forward;Blake Bastian;Moline;Sr.;IHSCA all-state selection led Maroons with 19 goals and posted five assists, spurred Maroons to 11-1-1 mark

Forward;Hunter Clark-Holke;Geneseo;Jr.;All-Big 6 forward, St. Ambrose commit, tallied 17 goals and four assists, helped Leafs claim first Big 6 title

Forward;Jahsiah Galvan;West Liberty;Jr;IHSSCA 1A first team all-state, area-best 37 goals, 18 assists in leading Comets to state semifinal

Forward;Chase Green;Davenport North;Jr.;IHSSCA 3A second team all-state, first team all-MAC, team-high 19 goals, eight assists

Forward;Nate Hummel;Davenport Central;Jr.;IHSSCA honorable mention all-state, first team all-MAC, conference-best 27 goals, 10 assists

Forward;Saiheed Jah;Moline;So.;IHSSCA all-sectional selection, first team all-Big 6, scored 18 goals and had seven assists

Midfield;Ethan Holke;Geneseo;Sr.;All-Big 6 first team, St. Ambrose commit, scored three goals with four assists for Big 6 champions

Midfield;Miles Melendez;Muscatine;Jr.;IHSSCA 3A honorable mention all-state, first team all-MAC, three goals, team-high 10 assists

Midfield;Ajay Moon;Orion-Sherrard;Sr.;IHSSCA all-sectional honorable mention, scored nine goals, had five assists

Midfield;Rhys Ward;Pleasant Valley;Jr;IHSSCA 3A second team all-state, all-tournament at state, first team all-MAC, 13 goals, conference-best 14 assists

Defender;Irakoze Emery;Rock Island;Jr.;All-Big 6 first team, had two goals in win over Galesburg, added scores in Big 6 matches against Moline and Alleman

Defender;Dylan Ollendieck;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;IHSSCA 3A honorable mention all-state, first team all-MAC, instrumental piece of a defense which had 15 shutouts

Defender;Jack Roemer;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;Center back was captain of 3A all-tournament team at state, IHSSCA 3A second team all-state, scored five goals

Defender;Reilly Tabares;Bettendorf;Sr.;IHSSCA 3A second team all-state, first team all-MAC, four goals, two assists for 14-win squad

Goalie;Gabe Johnson;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;IHSSCA 3A first team all-state, second team all-MAC, posted three shutouts in state tournament, 114 saves for season

Second team

Forward;Enrique Diaz;Davenport Central;Sr.;First team all-MAC, nine goals, seven assists

Forward;Oliver Hughes;North Scott;Jr.;First team all-MAC, tied for team high with 10 goals

Forward;Juan Mateo;West Liberty;So.;IHSSCA second team all-state 1A, tallied 34 goals, 15 assists for a 16-4 team which reached the state semifinals

Forward;Roberto Medrano;Assumption;So.;Second team all-MAC, accounted for 11 of the Knights' 25 goals

Forward;Jose Ruiz;Moline;Sr.;All-Big 6 first team, scored seven goals, tallied nine assists

Midfield;Nate Holke;Geneseo;Sr.;All-Big 6 first team defender/midfielder, scored one goal, had one assist for conference champion Leafs

Midfield;Bryce Rubel;Pleasant Valley;Jr.;Second team all-MAC, second on team with 11 goals, scored game winner in state quarterfinals and semifinals

Midfield;George Rucker;Davenport North;Jr.;Second team all-MAC, second on team with 13 goals, led Wildcats with nine assists

Midfield;Chase Wakefield;Bettendorf;Fr.;First team all-MAC, led Bulldogs with nine goals, delivered five assists

Defender;Luke Bohonek;Bettendorf;So.;Second team all-MAC choice started all 18 matches for a team which posted eight shutouts and reached substate final

Defender;Jaime Diaz;Alleman;Jr.;All-Big 6, led Pioneers in goals and assists

Defender;Jaydon Fox;Davenport North;Sr.;First team all-MAC, best defender on team which held five opponents scoreless or to one goal

Defender;Bokary Mbengue;Moline;Sr.;IHSSCA All-Sectional honorable mention, all-Big 6 second team, pivotal part of defense which posted eight shutouts

Defender;Nathan Schmoll;Orion-Sherrard;Sr.;IHSSCA All-sectional defender, tallied one goal, one assist

Goalie;JJ Gonzalez-Hayes;Bettendorf;Jr.;First team all-MAC, allowed 12 goals, recorded 116 saves, 90.6 save percentage

Honorable mention

Assumption -- Luke Klostermann, so.; Matt Tallman, sr.

Bettendorf -- Xavier Potts, so.; Noah Shook, fr.

Central DeWitt -- Boomer Johnson, sr.; Cody Penniston, sr.

Clinton -- Juan Anguiano, jr.

Davenport Central -- Ian Hopkins, so.

Davenport North -- Kyle Bitterman, so.

Davenport West -- Caleb Hass, jr.

Geneseo -- Hayden Curcuru, sr.; Carson Rice, sr.; Charlie Rice, sr.

Moline -- Isaiah Gallegos, jr.; Tejan Jah, sr.; Chris Lopez, jr.

Muscatine -- Grant Bode, jr.; Reece Eberhard, so.; Nathan Larsen, so.; Jackson Othmer, fr.; Logan Wolf, jr.

North Scott -- Alex Perez, sr.; Chase Porter, sr.

Orion-Sherrard -- Jordan Maynard, sr.; Kade Helm, sr.

Pleasant Valley -- Aidan Judd, jr.

Rock Island -- Murad Ahmed, sr.; Migambi Athanas, sr.; Ben Samuelson, sr.; Alejandro Torres, jr.

United Township -- Bayan Albani, sr.; Chan Nawl, sr.; Cameron Winters, sr.

West Liberty -- Joshua Mateo, sr.; Ronald Guzman, sr.

