Quad-Cities All-Area girls soccer team

Iowa player of the year

Avery Horner, sr., Bettendorf: Named the Iowa Gatorade player of the year, she was the first girls soccer player to receive the honor from Bettendorf High School. Iowa State signee was selected first team all-state in Class 3A by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association and Iowa Girls Coaches Association. She paced the Bulldogs with 27 goals and a school-record 21 assists. First team all-MAC selection scored 75 goals and added 49 assists in 51 career games.

Illinois player of the year

Caroline Hazen, sr., Moline: The IHSSCA all-state selection at forward was an all-Western Big 6 Conference first-teamer and conference MVP. The University of Northern Iowa signee scored a team-high 21 goals with three assists and helped lead the Maroons to their first regional title since 2014. Compiled more than 60 goals for her career with the Maroons.

First team

Forward;Kiersten Bailey;Moline;Jr.;First team Western Big 6 and an IHSSCA all-sectional selection scored 13 goals and four assists

Forward;Caroline Hazen;Moline;Sr.;UNI signee was an IHSSCA all-state and Big 6 MVP after scoring 21 goals and three assists for regional champs

Forward;Avery Horner;Bettendorf;Sr.;Iowa Gatorade player of the year, Iowa State signee and first team all-state selection scored 27 goals and added a school-record 21 assists

Forward;Jade Jackson;Assumption;Sr.;First team all-state selection by the IAHSSCA and the IGCA was named to the Class 1A all-tournament team for the third season after scoring 30 goals and adding 10 assists

Forward;Morgan Russmann;Pleasant Valley;So.;IGCA and IAHSSCA first team all-state selection, first team all-MAC for second straight year after scoring 28 goals, three assists for state tournament team

Midfield;Abby Glackin;Alleman;So.;First team Western Big 6 selection scored a team-high 17 goals and added 14 assists

Midfield;Bailey Huizenga;Geneseo;Sr.;IHSSCA all-sectional and first team Big 6 selection scored five goals and seven assists

Midfield;Kendall Knisley;North Scott;Jr.;IGCA and IAHSSCA first team all-state and first team all-MAC selection scored 13 goals and eight assists for the Class 2A state-qualifying Lancers

Midfield;Gracen Ruggles;Assumption;Sr.;Tulsa signee was an IGCA and IAHSSCA first team all-stater and a first team all-MAC selection with 17 goals and 16 assists

Midfield;Sophia Thomas;Muscatine;Sr.;First team all-state selection by the IGCA and IAHSSCA and a first team all-MAC selection, headed to Iowa State after scoring 15 goals and eight assists for state-qualifying Muskies

Defender;Chassity Colburn;Alleman;Sr.;All-Big 6 first team defender helped lead the team to 11 shutouts and a Class 1A sectional title

Defender;Addie Kerkhoff;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;First team all-MAC and IGCA all-state selection and second team IAHSSCA all-stater scored four goals and eight assists in versatile role for Spartans

Defender;Uda Kimba;Rock Island;Sr.;IHSSCA all-sectional and first team Big 6 defender had three assists while anchoring the defense

Defender;Lexi Ward;North Scott;Sr.;IGCA and IAHSSCA first team all-state and first team all-MAC selection anchored defense that pitched seven shutouts

Goalkeeper;Addie Ford;Davenport Central;Jr.;Drake commit was a first team all-MAC selection and second team IGCA and IAHSSCA all-state selection after allowing 25 goals on 188 shots, an 86.7 save percentage

Second team

Forward;Danielle Beach;Geneseo;Jr.;IHSSCA all-sectional selection and first team Big 6 scored 18 goals

Forward;Olivia Bowman;Rock Island;Sr.;Second team Big 6 selection scored eight goals and three assists

Forward;Miriam Clarke;Orion-Sherrard;Jr.;Scored a team-high 30 goals with three assists

Forward;Reese Hilsenbeck;North Scott;So.;Second team IAHSSCA and IGCA all-stater scored nine goals and eight assists

Forward;Mya Jansen;Muscatine;Sr.;IAHSSCA and IGCA second team all-stater scored 21 goals and had 12 assists

Midfield;Riley Markham;Bettendorf;Sr.;First team all-MAC selection was part of defense that pitched six shutouts

Midfield;Bella Smith;Moline;Sr.;First team all-Big 6 scored two goals and one assist

Midfield;Lanie Weikert;Muscatine;Jr.;Second team IAHSSCA and IGCA all-stater had 19 goals and 12 assists

Midfield;Adelaide Wolfe;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;Indiana State signee was versatile piece for Spartans, scored two goals and eight assists

Midfield;Camryn Woods;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;First team IAHSSCA and second team IGCA all-stater scored 17 goals and 11 assists

Defender;Nataly Bahns;Assumption;Jr.;First team IGCA all-state selection helped Knights allow 14 goals on the season

Defender;Grace Bode;Muscatine;Sr.;First team IGCA and second team IAHSSCA all-stater helped defense pitch 11 shutouts

Defender;Morgan Jennings;Assumption;Sr.;Class 1A all-tournament team and IGCA second team all-state selection

Defender;Ella Schneider;United Township;Sr.;IHSSCA all-sectional selection and second team Western Big 6

Goalkeeper;Jazmine Cunningham;Moline;Sr.;Second team all-Big 6 keeper posted 12 shutouts for Maroons

Honorable mention

Alleman: Regan Bowling, sr.; McKenzie Burkett, so.; Gretchen Ellis, fr.; Audrey Erickson, so.; Clair Hulke, so.; Kristina Johannes, so.; Colleen Kenney, sr.

Assumption: Dawsen Dorsey, sr.; Dru Dorsey, fr.; Piper Seberg, jr.

Bettendorf: Carson Bohonek, fr.; Peyton Markham, so.; Delaney Speth, sr.

Central DeWitt: Mia Braddock, jr.; EmmaGrace Hartman, jr.

Clinton: Veronica Ramirez, jr.

Davenport Central: Lois Blackman, sr.; Jordyn Johnson, sr.; Dylan Moeller, fr.; Ellianna Revell-Beck, sr.

Davenport North: Emma Jauron, sr.; Addison Miller, so.; Bella Steiner, so.

Geneseo: Elizabeth Maciejewski, sr.; Jordan Porter, sr.; Addison Smith, jr.; Ella Swanson, sr.

Maqouketa: Anaka Hosch, so.

Muscatine: Kaitlyn Holmes, jr.; Indiana Stephens, sr.

Moline: Charlise Martel, so.; Mia Murphy, fr.

North Scott: Natalie Knepper, jr.; Bella Warm, jr.

Northeast: Cenady Soenksen, jr.

Orion-Sherrard: Jennie Abbott, jr.; Zoe Larkins, sr.; Alyssa Layer, fr.; Mariah Meyers, sr.

Pleasant Valley: Jayne Abraham, sr.; Libby Kamp, sr.; Sophia Lewis, fr.; Campbell Wolfe, sr.

Rock Island: Addie Bomelyn, jr.; Denise Carr, jr.; Ywa Hay Paw, sr.; Monse Lopez, sr.; Ruby Romero, sr.; Olivia Samuelson, fr.

United Township: Sofia Camarillo, jr.; Olivia Davila, sr.; Natalie Morrow, jr.