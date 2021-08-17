Quad Cities All-Area girls soccer team

Iowa player of the year
Jade Jackson, jr., Assumption: Selected first team all-state in Class 1A by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association and Iowa Girls Coaches Association, Jackson paced the state championship Knights with 31 goals and 15 assists.
After starting the season in the midfield, Jackson moved up top for the Knights. She scored a goal in the state quarterfinal triumph over Sioux City Heelan and four more goals in the state semifinal victory over Nevada. Jackson was named captain of the all-tournament team at state.
Illinois player of the year
Taylor DeSplinter, sr., Geneseo: The St. Ambrose soccer commit scored 21 goals and recorded seven assists this past season as a center midfielder, including a Western Big 6 Conference best 11 in league action. The first team all-Big 6 performed led the Maple Leafs to a 7-0 mark en route to their first conference championship.
DeSplinter scored a goal in all seven of Geneseo's conference matches. The Maple Leafs finished the season with a 13-3 record.
First team
Forward;Caroline Hazen;Moline;Jr.;IHSSCA all-state selection, first team all-Big 6, team-high 25 goals, 12 assists, hat trick in win over Davenport North
Forward;Avery Horner;Bettendorf;Jr.;IGCA 3A first team all-state and IHSSCA honorable mention, first team all-MAC, area-best 35 goals, 18 assists
Forward;Jade Jackson;Assumption;Jr.;IHSSCA and IGCA 1A first team all-state, first team all-MAC, captain of all-tournament team at state, 31 goals, 15 assists
Forward;Morgan Russmann;Pleasant Valley;Fr.;IGCA 3A first team all-state and IHSSCA honorable mention, first team all-MAC, team-high 21 goals, three assists
Forward;Kendall Wendt;Alleman;Sr.;IHSSCA all-sectional team, first team all-Big 6, Loras College commit, team-high 17 goals, five assists
Midfielder;Taylor DeSplinter;Geneseo;Sr.;All-Western Big 6 first team, 21 goals, seven assists, powered Maple Leafs to first conference championship
Midfielder;Kendall Knisley;North Scott;So.;IGCA and IHSSCA 2A first team all-state, first team all-MAC, team-best 22 goals, nine assists for state qualifier
Midfielder;Sam Scodeller;Assumption;Sr;IGCA 1A first team all-state, all-tournament at state, scored two goals in title game, 28 goals, 13 assists
Midfielder;Sophia Thomas;Muscatine;Jr.;IGCA 3A first team all-state, first team all-MAC, 19 goals, 10 assists for state tournament squad
Midfielder;Sophia Utsinger;Bettendorf;Sr.;IGCA 3A first team all-state, first team all-MAC, Naval Academy recruit, 28 goals, 13 assists, 41 career goals
Defender;Maya Hartz;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;IGCA 3A first team all-state, first team all-MAC, had goal and two assists for 17-win PV team which claimed MAC title
Defender;Uda Kimba;Rock Island;Jr.;IHSSCA all-sectional team, all-Big 6 first team, two-time all-conference selection, team captain
Defender;Morgan Rinker;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;IGCA 3A first team all-state, first team all-MAC, instrumental in a defense which recorded 14 shutouts
Defender;Mikala Warner;Geneseo;Sr.;Black Hawk College commit, first team all-Big, helped Maple Leafs post 10 shutouts and allow just 12 goals in 16 games
Goalkeeper;Allison Mirimanian;United Township;Sr.;IHSSCA all-sectional team, first team all-Big 6, Illinois-Springfield soccer commit
Second team
Forward;Meredith Connor;Muscatine;Jr;Second team all-MAC, 19 goals, 13 assists for a 15-4 squad which qualified for state tournament
Forward;Ella DeSmet;Alleman;Sr.;University of Indianapolis recruit, first team all-Big 6, 11 goals, 5 assists
Forward;Mya Jansen;Muscatine;Jr.;IGCA 3A second team all-state, first team all-MAC, team-high 20 goals, six assists for 15-win Muskies
Forward;Charlise Martel;Moline;Fr.;First team all-Big 6, 11 goals, 12 assists, tallied pair of goals in regional opener
Forward;Gracen Ruggles;Assumption;Jr.;Honorable mention all-MAC, third on state championship team with 12 goals, five assists
Midfielder;Kayla Dorn;United Township;Sr.;IHSSCA all-sectional team, first team all-Big 6, Nazarene College commit, scored twice in regional versus Joliet Central
Midfielder;Elizabeth Galvin;Moline;Jr.;All-Big 6 second team, IHSSCA all-sectional team
Midfielder;Isabel Russmann;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;Loras College recruit, IGCA 3A second team all-state, second team all-MAC, eight goals, three assists
Midfielder;Camryn Woods;Pleasant Valley;Jr;IGCA 3A second team all-state, first team all-MAC, 10 goals, team-high nine assists for state tournament team
Defender;Katie Boldt;Assumption;Sr.;First team all-MAC, part of a defensive unit which allowed only one goal in six postseason matches
Defender;Addie Kerkhoff;Pleasant Valley;Jr;IHSSCA 3A first team all-state, honorable mention all-MAC, part of defense which allowed eight goals all season
Defender;Riley Markham;Bettendorf;Jr.;First team all-MAC, one goal, five assists, played pivotal role in Bulldogs recording eight shutouts
Defender;Lexi Ward;North Scott;So.;IHSSCA 2A honorable mention all-state, honorable mentiona all-MAC, led defense to six shutouts in last eight matches
Goalkeeper;Cadence Talbert;Geneseo;Sr.;Eckerd College recruit, allowed one goal in perfect Big 6 season, 10 shutouts on season, second team all-Big 6
Goalkeeper;Addie Ford;Davenport Central;So.;First team all-MAC, had more than 100 saves for season, save percentage over 80 percent
Honorable mention
Alleman -- Kiersten Bailey, so.; Chassity Colburn, jr.; Izzy Pinc, sr.
Assumption -- Dawsen Dorsey, jr.; Morgan Jennings, jr.; Aubree Langan, sr.; Lexi Moore, sr.
Bettendorf -- Peyton Markham, fr.; Ella Kilstrom, sr.; Jordan Martens, fr.; Autumn Skahill, jr.; Delaney Speth, jr.
Central DeWitt -- Morgan Machovec, sr.; Grace Pierce, sr.; Kathryn Grau, sr.
Clinton -- Lakin Houzenga, sr.; Lexy Lemke, sr.; Rylie Mussman, sr.; Sofia Tello, jr.
Davenport Central -- Lois Blackman, jr.; Grace Hutt, so.; Jordyn Johnson, jr.
Davenport North -- Logan Brown, jr.; Lauren Hayman, sr.; Emma Jauron, fr.
Geneseo -- Chloe Adams, sr.; Bailey Huizenga, jr.; Elizabeth Maciejewski, jr.
Moline -- Bella Smith, jr.
Muscatine -- Grace Bode, jr.; Jenna McLaughlin, sr.; Abigail Rhoades, sr.; Lanie Weikert, so.
North Scott -- Georgia Brunkan, fr.; Reese Hilsenbeck, fr.; Paige Westlin, sr.
Orion-Sherrard -- Hailey James, sr.; Lily Moen, sr.; Gabby Sharer, sr.
Pleasant Valley -- Natalie Aller, sr.; Jayne Abraham, jr.; Sydney Zabel, jr.
Rock Island -- Olivia Bowman, jr.; Denise Carr, so.
United Township -- Alli Wessels, jr.