Quad Cities All-Area girls soccer team
Iowa player of the year

Jade Jackson, jr., Assumption: Selected first team all-state in Class 1A by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association and Iowa Girls Coaches Association, Jackson paced the state championship Knights with 31 goals and 15 assists.

After starting the season in the midfield, Jackson moved up top for the Knights. She scored a goal in the state quarterfinal triumph over Sioux City Heelan and four more goals in the state semifinal victory over Nevada. Jackson was named captain of the all-tournament team at state.

Illinois player of the year

Taylor DeSplinter, sr., Geneseo: The St. Ambrose soccer commit scored 21 goals and recorded seven assists this past season as a center midfielder, including a Western Big 6 Conference best 11 in league action. The first team all-Big 6 performed led the Maple Leafs to a 7-0 mark en route to their first conference championship.

DeSplinter scored a goal in all seven of Geneseo's conference matches. The Maple Leafs finished the season with a 13-3 record.

First team

Forward;Caroline Hazen;Moline;Jr.;IHSSCA all-state selection, first team all-Big 6, team-high 25 goals, 12 assists, hat trick in win over Davenport North

Forward;Avery Horner;Bettendorf;Jr.;IGCA 3A first team all-state and IHSSCA honorable mention, first team all-MAC, area-best 35 goals, 18 assists

Forward;Jade Jackson;Assumption;Jr.;IHSSCA and IGCA 1A first team all-state, first team all-MAC, captain of all-tournament team at state, 31 goals, 15 assists

Forward;Morgan Russmann;Pleasant Valley;Fr.;IGCA 3A first team all-state and IHSSCA honorable mention, first team all-MAC, team-high 21 goals, three assists

Forward;Kendall Wendt;Alleman;Sr.;IHSSCA all-sectional team, first team all-Big 6, Loras College commit, team-high 17 goals, five assists

Midfielder;Taylor DeSplinter;Geneseo;Sr.;All-Western Big 6 first team, 21 goals, seven assists, powered Maple Leafs to first conference championship

Midfielder;Kendall Knisley;North Scott;So.;IGCA and IHSSCA 2A first team all-state, first team all-MAC, team-best 22 goals, nine assists for state qualifier

Midfielder;Sam Scodeller;Assumption;Sr;IGCA 1A first team all-state, all-tournament at state, scored two goals in title game, 28 goals, 13 assists

Midfielder;Sophia Thomas;Muscatine;Jr.;IGCA 3A first team all-state, first team all-MAC, 19 goals, 10 assists for state tournament squad

Midfielder;Sophia Utsinger;Bettendorf;Sr.;IGCA 3A first team all-state, first team all-MAC, Naval Academy recruit, 28 goals, 13 assists, 41 career goals

Defender;Maya Hartz;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;IGCA 3A first team all-state, first team all-MAC, had goal and two assists for 17-win PV team which claimed MAC title

Defender;Uda Kimba;Rock Island;Jr.;IHSSCA all-sectional team, all-Big 6 first team, two-time all-conference selection, team captain

Defender;Morgan Rinker;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;IGCA 3A first team all-state, first team all-MAC, instrumental in a defense which recorded 14 shutouts

Defender;Mikala Warner;Geneseo;Sr.;Black Hawk College commit, first team all-Big, helped Maple Leafs post 10 shutouts and allow just 12 goals in 16 games

Goalkeeper;Allison Mirimanian;United Township;Sr.;IHSSCA all-sectional team, first team all-Big 6, Illinois-Springfield soccer commit

Second team

Forward;Meredith Connor;Muscatine;Jr;Second team all-MAC, 19 goals, 13 assists for a 15-4 squad which qualified for state tournament

Forward;Ella DeSmet;Alleman;Sr.;University of Indianapolis recruit, first team all-Big 6, 11 goals, 5 assists

Forward;Mya Jansen;Muscatine;Jr.;IGCA 3A second team all-state, first team all-MAC, team-high 20 goals, six assists for 15-win Muskies

Forward;Charlise Martel;Moline;Fr.;First team all-Big 6, 11 goals, 12 assists, tallied pair of goals in regional opener

Forward;Gracen Ruggles;Assumption;Jr.;Honorable mention all-MAC, third on state championship team with 12 goals, five assists

Midfielder;Kayla Dorn;United Township;Sr.;IHSSCA all-sectional team, first team all-Big 6, Nazarene College commit, scored twice in regional versus Joliet Central

Midfielder;Elizabeth Galvin;Moline;Jr.;All-Big 6 second team, IHSSCA all-sectional team

Midfielder;Isabel Russmann;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;Loras College recruit, IGCA 3A second team all-state, second team all-MAC, eight goals, three assists

Midfielder;Camryn Woods;Pleasant Valley;Jr;IGCA 3A second team all-state, first team all-MAC, 10 goals, team-high nine assists for state tournament team

Defender;Katie Boldt;Assumption;Sr.;First team all-MAC, part of a defensive unit which allowed only one goal in six postseason matches

Defender;Addie Kerkhoff;Pleasant Valley;Jr;IHSSCA 3A first team all-state, honorable mention all-MAC, part of defense which allowed eight goals all season

Defender;Riley Markham;Bettendorf;Jr.;First team all-MAC, one goal, five assists, played pivotal role in Bulldogs recording eight shutouts

Defender;Lexi Ward;North Scott;So.;IHSSCA 2A honorable mention all-state, honorable mentiona all-MAC, led defense to six shutouts in last eight matches

Goalkeeper;Cadence Talbert;Geneseo;Sr.;Eckerd College recruit, allowed one goal in perfect Big 6 season, 10 shutouts on season, second team all-Big 6

Goalkeeper;Addie Ford;Davenport Central;So.;First team all-MAC, had more than 100 saves for season, save percentage over 80 percent

Honorable mention

Alleman -- Kiersten Bailey, so.; Chassity Colburn, jr.; Izzy Pinc, sr.

Assumption -- Dawsen Dorsey, jr.; Morgan Jennings, jr.; Aubree Langan, sr.; Lexi Moore, sr.

Bettendorf -- Peyton Markham, fr.; Ella Kilstrom, sr.; Jordan Martens, fr.; Autumn Skahill, jr.; Delaney Speth, jr.

Central DeWitt -- Morgan Machovec, sr.; Grace Pierce, sr.; Kathryn Grau, sr.

Clinton -- Lakin Houzenga, sr.; Lexy Lemke, sr.; Rylie Mussman, sr.; Sofia Tello, jr.

Davenport Central -- Lois Blackman, jr.; Grace Hutt, so.; Jordyn Johnson, jr.

Davenport North -- Logan Brown, jr.; Lauren Hayman, sr.; Emma Jauron, fr.

Geneseo -- Chloe Adams, sr.; Bailey Huizenga, jr.; Elizabeth Maciejewski, jr.

Moline -- Bella Smith, jr.

Muscatine -- Grace Bode, jr.; Jenna McLaughlin, sr.; Abigail Rhoades, sr.; Lanie Weikert, so.

North Scott -- Georgia Brunkan, fr.; Reese Hilsenbeck, fr.; Paige Westlin, sr.

Orion-Sherrard -- Hailey James, sr.; Lily Moen, sr.; Gabby Sharer, sr.

Pleasant Valley -- Natalie Aller, sr.; Jayne Abraham, jr.; Sydney Zabel, jr.

Rock Island -- Olivia Bowman, jr.; Denise Carr, so.

United Township -- Alli Wessels, jr.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 20 years, the last eight at the Q-C Times.

