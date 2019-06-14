First team
Forwards
George Elias, jr., Bettendorf: First team all-Mississippi Athletic Conference selection led the Iowa Class 3A state-qualifying Bulldogs with 10 goals and added five assists
Arafath Ouro-Gnao, sr., United Township: Named to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches' Association all-state and all-Midwest regional team after scoring 30 goals and adding 8 assists in 19 games. Also was a first team all-Western Big Six selection
Manny Raya, sr., Moline: The IHSSCA all-state and first team all-conference selection scored 17 goals and added six assists for the Maroons
Huy Tran, sr., Davenport West: First team all-conference selection led the MAC with 20 goals on the season and added three assists
Midfielders
Luke Hummel, sr., Davenport Central: Earned first team all-MAC honors after scoring eight goals and adding 12 assists
Gabe Seele, jr., West Liberty: Scored 14 goals and added nine assists to lead the Comets to a fourth-place finish in Iowa Class 1A state tournament
Ian Silva, sr., Bettendorf: First team all-MAC selection scored seven goals and added a team-high 12 assists
Isaac Ward, sr., Pleasant Valley: Northern Michigan commit scored eight goals and added a MAC-high 18 assists for the Spartans
Defenders
Noah Decker, sr., Pleasant Valley: Key piece of a Spartan defense that allowed two goals all season and posted 14 shutouts
Alex McLeland, sr., Davenport Central: Scored five goals and was the anchor of a Central defense that allowed 12 goals in the regular season
Zach Morel, sr., Pleasant Valley: Along with pacing Pleasant Valley's shutdown defense, added five goals and four assists
Keeper
Micah Poole, sr., Bettendorf: Second team all-conference selection allowed five goals in the regular season and outdueled Pleasant Valley in penalty kicks of a substate final to send the Bulldogs to state for the 20th season
Second team
Forwards
Owen Beltran, sr., Rock Island: All-WB6 first team selection scored nine goals and added four assists for the Rocks
Nathan Hummel, fr., Davenport Central: First team all-MAC selection led the Blue Devils with 13 goals and added six assists
Max Solis, so., North Scott: Led the Lancers with 11 goals and added five assists to earn second team all-MAC honors
Rhys Ward, fr., Pleasant Valley: Second team all-MAC selection scored nine goals and added four assists
Midfielders
Joe Byrne, jr., Bettendorf: An Iowa Class 3A all-tournament selection, Byrne helped shore up a Bettendorf defense that allowed five goals in the regular season; scored game-winning goal in Bettendorf's state quarterfinal win to finish with six goals, one assist
Santos Contreras, jr., Kewanee: Led the Boilermakers with 35 goals and added 15 assists
Kyp Ridenhour, sr., Davenport North: Second team all-MAC selection scored 11 goals and added four assists to lead the Wildcats to their best record in school history
Griffin Tracey, sr., Geneseo: All-Northern Illinois Big 12 selection scored nine goals and added four assists
Defenders
Ben Downey, jr., United Township: IHSSCA all-sectional and all-WB6 first team selection scored four goals and added four assists
Josh Martinez, sr., Moline: All-Western Big Six selection helped defense post nine shutouts and .720 goals against average
Jack Roemer, so., Pleasant Valley: All-MAC first team selection was key part of PV's defense and added five goals and an assist
Keeper
Donovan Weaver, jr., Davenport North: Posted a school-record 10 shutouts and had a .842 save percentage, second-highest among MAC keepers with at least 1,000 minutes played
Honorable mention
Forwards: Juan Anguinao, fr., Clinton; Angel Arceo, sr., Muscatine; Arden Clauss, sr., Orion-Sherrard United; Jahsiah Galvan, fr., West Liberty; Ty Kloser, so., Bellevue Marquette; Chan Nawl, so., United Township; Bobby Nikolopoulos, sr., Davenport Central; Cody Penniston, so., Central DeWitt; Felix Solis, jr., Columbus; Eddie Treiber, sr., Muscatine; Hector Zepeda, so., Wapello
Midfielders: Francesco Aliprandini, jr., Bellevue Marquette; Nick Broggini, sr., Assumption; Carson Cocquit, sr., Geneseo; Jordan Gravert, sr., Davenport West; Chase Green, fr., Davenport North; Evan Gryp, sr., Alleman; Hector Martinez, sr., Muscatine; Raul Medina, sr., Muscatine; Kyree Morney, sr., Moline; Yohanan Negrete, sr., West Liberty; Jean Marie Nsengiyumva, sr., Rock Island; Ty Parker, sr., Bellevue Marquette; Chase Porter, so., North Scott; Marcos Rojas, so., United Township; Fredy Zetina, jr., Rock Island
Defenders: Akugri Aboyure, fr., Davenport Central; Payton Allers, sr., Moline; Austin Andresen, sr., Assumption; Sam Cotton, jr., Bettendorf; Gabby Elias, jr., Bettendorf; Nolan Filby, jr., United Township; Connor Fitch, sr. Alleman; Jaydon Fox, so., Davenport North; Carlos Galviz, sr., West Liberty; Andrew Lundvall, sr., North Scott; Mark Moen, sr., Orion-Sherrard; Chris Molis, jr., Davenport North; Isaac Neymeyer, sr., North Scott; Tanner Viren, jr., United Township; Ethan Wulf, sr., Davenport North
Goalkeepers: Gaige Ash, sr., Assumption; Keagan Atkinson, so., Columbus; Zach Bauer, jr., Geneseo; Henry Bloom, so., Central DeWitt; Dalton Carstens, sr., Davenport West; Gabriel Johnson, so., Pleasant Valley; Bryan Martinez, fr., West Liberty; Mason Meents, sr., Moline; Logan Otto, sr., Riverdale; Luis Raya, sr., United Township; Colin Wiersema, sr., North Scott