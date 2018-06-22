Subscribe for 17¢ / day

First team

Forwards

Jesper Andreassen, sr., Central DeWitt: Named first-team all-WaMaC while scoring 19 goals and adding seven assists to lead the the Sabers to the Class 2A regional final

Trent Fitzpatrick, sr., Assumption: First-team all-MAC selection scored 19 goals and added five assists to help the Knights reach the Class 1A state tournament for the second consecutive season

Dustin Harris, sr., Bettendorf: First-team all-MAC selection led the Bulldogs with 22 goals and added 7 assists. Earned Class 3A all-tournament team honors after helping lead Bettendorf to a runner-up finish

Gloire Luwara, sr., Rock Island: Named to the Chicagoland Soccer all-state team, after scoring a school-record 36 goals and adding 10 assists. Helped the Rocks win 19 games and claim their first Western Big Six soccer title

Midfielders

Bryce Kent, sr., Rock Island: All-Western Big Six selection scored nine goals and added 11 assists for the conference champion Rocks

Antonio Melendez, sr., Muscatine: Versatile player and Drake signee earned first-team all-MAC honors after scoring 13 goals and adding 5 assists for the Muskies

Sam Moore, sr., Assumption: Earned first-team all-MAC honors after scoring seven goals and adding six assists, helping the Knights return to the Class 1A state tournament

Blake Rollinger, sr., Bettendorf: A first-team all-MAC selection scored 10 goals and added two assists to help the Bulldogs win their third straight conference title and finish second in Class 3A

Defenders

Justin Kuffler, sr., Moline: Earned all-state honors from the Chicagoland Soccer and Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association. Scored six goals and added two assists while helping the Maroons post 10 shutouts

Brant Mueller, sr., Bettendorf: A first-team all-MAC and Class 3A all-tournament selection after scoring five goals, two in the state tournament, and adding one assist for the Bulldogs

Anthony Pena, sr., Pleasant Valley: Earned first-team all-MAC honors after scoring four goals and adding four assists while helping the Spartans post eight shutouts and earn a share of their first conference title since 2015

Keeper

Artura Zavala, sr., Moline: A first-team Western Big Six and all-sectional player posted 10 shutouts this season while allowing 18 goals on the season

Second team

Forwards

Bobby Nikolopoulos, jr., Davenport Central: 12 goals, 5 assists, first team all-MAC

Brennen Lemke, sr., Clinton: 24 goals, 5 assists, first team all-MAC

Owen Beltran, sr., Rock Island: 18 goals, 11 assists

Brett Baxter, sr., Central DeWitt: 11 goals, 7 assists, all-WaMaC

Midfielders

Reed Adams, sr., Geneseo: 12 goals, 6 assists, first team all-Northern Illinois Big 12

Isaac Carr, sr., Rock Island: 10 goals, 11 assists, first team all-Big Six

Luke Hummel, sr., Davenport Central: 8 goals, 5 assists, first team all-MAC

Isaac Ward, jr., Pleasant Valley: 9 goals, 7 assists, first team all-MAC

Defenders

Jon Bassier, sr., Assumption: First team all-MAC

Dawson Gamble, sr., Bettendorf: Class 3A all-tournament, scored winning goal in state quarterfinal

Alex Rosas, sr., Davenport West: Helped key Falcons’ best season since 2014

Keeper

Brandon Moreno, sr., United Township: All-Western Big Six and all-sectional HM

Honorable mention

Forwards: Dylan Belk, sr., North Scott; Nathan Brinker, sr., Bellevue Marquette; Tomas Elias, sr., Pleasant Valley; Christopher Ewart, fr., Wapello; Jordan Griser, sr., United Township; Kyp Rhidenhour, Davenport North; Kevin Rodriguez, sr., Columbus; Gabe Seele, so., West Liberty; Payton Schnier, jr., Clinton Prince of Peace; Felix Solis, so., Columbus; Huy Tran, jr., Davenport West; Hector Zepeda, fr., Wapello

Midfielders: Komla Apetcho, sr., United Township; Santos Contreras, so., Kewanee; Drew Deke, sr., Central DeWitt; Travis Doty, sr., North Scott; Zach Elias, sr., Bettendorf; Eduardo Gonzalez, sr., Davenport Central; Dallas Groves, sr., North Scott; Caleb Jimenez, fr., West Liberty; Anzuruni Kimba, sr., Rock Island; Joey Lantzky, sr., Davenport Central; Kyree Morney, jr., Moline; Yohanan Negrete, jr., West Liberty; Joey Parker, sr., Bettendorf; Ty Parker, jr., Bellevue Marquette; Chase Porter, fr., North Scott; Caleb Rheingans, sr., North Scott; Augustine Rosas, sr., Assumption; Patrick Schmitt, sr., Alleman; Connor Schnoor, sr., Maquoketa; Caleb Stivers, sr., Pleasant Valley; Griffin Tracey, jr., Geneseo

Defenders:  Payton Allers, jr., Moline; Lucas Brame, sr., Maquoketa; Mason Chin, sr., Bettendorf; Travis Doty, sr., North Scott; Josh Hutton, sr., Muscatine; Andre James, sr., Pleasant Valley; Alex Kopp, sr., Davenport North; Alex McLeland, jr., Davenport Central; Drew McNamara, sr., Central DeWitt; Michael Moran, so., Davenport Central; Will Mihm, sr., Alleman; Jack Roemer, fr., Pleasant Valley; B.J. Rogers, sr., Columbus

Keepers: Gaige Ash, jr., Assumption; Henry Bloom, fr., Central DeWitt; Dalton Carstens, jr., Davenport West; Miguel Gutierrez, sr., Rock Island; Brayden Malone, sr., Clinton; Micah Poole, jr., Bettendorf; Kobe Vasquez, sr., Muscatine; Colin Wiersema, jr., North Scott

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter for the Quad-City Times