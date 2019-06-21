First team
Forwards
Rachel Daniels, sr. Geneseo: The Northern Illinois Big 12 MVP scored 31 goals and added 17 assists to lead Geneseo to a program-high 22 wins.
Carly King, sr., Assumption: Repeat first team all-state selection by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association and Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association scored 41 goals and added 14 assists to lead the Knights to a fourth-straight Class 1A state title. Was named captain of the all-tournament team and finished career with 101 goals.
Livy Lansing, sr., Assumption: First team all-state selection scored 21 goals, including the game-winning goal in the Class 1A state title game. She also added six assists.
Rylie Rucker, sr., North Scott: Received first team all-state honors from the IGCA and honorable mention honors from the IHSSCA after scoring 15 goals and adding 12 assists for the Lancers.
Midfielders
Julia DeSmet, sr., Alleman: Earned IHSSCA all-sectional honorable mention and first team all-Western Big Six honors after scoring 11 goals and adding 13 assists for the Pioneers.
Kayla Garcia, sr., Rock Island: Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-sectional and all-Western Big Six first team selection scored 16 goals and added six assists to lead Rock Island to its first Class 2A regional title.
Ellie Scranton, jr., Pleasant Valley: First team all-state selection scored six goals and added two assists to help the Spartans return to the state tournament.
MaKenzie Thompson, sr., Geneseo: All-NIB 12 selection scored 28 goals and added six assists to help Geneseo put together a 22-game win streak, the 14th longest stretch in state history.
Defenders
Lauren Herrig, sr., Assumption: An Illinois State commit and second team all-state selection anchored a back line that allowed five goals all season.
Abbey Klostermann, jr., Assumption: Moved from midfielder to back line and received first team all-state honors while helping a defense post 16 shutouts.
Alli Whitaker, sr., Bettendorf: First team all-state selection and Northern Illinois commit has anchored Bulldog defense throughout career.
Goalkeeper
Lauren Pardoe, jr., Geneseo: Allowed seven goals on 82 shots, posting 18 shutouts to earn all-NIB 12 honors.
Second team
Forwards
Avery Horner, fr., Bettendorf: First team all-MAC and second team all-state selection led the Bulldogs with 13 goals and 10 assists.
Karsyn McCunn, sr., Orion-Sherrard United: Scored 24 goals and added 10 assists to lead Orion-Sherrard United to a 21-5-1 record.
Karima Rangel, jr., Moline: IHSSCA all-sectional and all-WB6 first team selection scored 16 goals to help the Maroons to a share of the conference title.
Kendall Wendt, so., Alleman: Found a new level in the postseason, scoring 12 of her 26 goals in the playoffs to help the Pioneers reach a Class 1A super-sectional, adding five assists.
Midfielders
Madison Gordon, jr., United Township: Repeat first team Western Big Six selection scored six goals and added nine assists.
Sully Kelly, jr., Assumption: First team all-conference and second team all-state selection scored 11 goals and added 10 assists for the Knights.
Sophia Thomas, fr. Muscatine: Earned first team all-MAC honors after leading the Muskies with 13 goals and four assists.
Sophia Utsinger, so., Bettendorf: A first team all-MAC and second team all-state selection scored 13 goals and added eight assists.
Defenders
Elizabeth Galvin, fr., Moline: Earned IHSSCA all-sectional honorable mention honors for the Maroons.
Sam Hutton, sr., Pleasant Valley: First team all-MAC selection helped lead a team that only had two seniors to a state appearance.
Adriane Latham, jr., North Scott: Earned second team all-state honors after anchoring the Lancer back line.
Goalkeeper
Aerianna Trowers, jr., Davenport North: First team all-MAC selection made 193 saves, fifth-most in Class 2A among keepers who played at least 1,000 minutes and posted a .828 save percentage, second among MAC keepers with 1,000 minutes played.
Honorable mention
Forwards: Taylor DeSplinter, so., Geneseo; Camry Dillie, jr., Davenport North; Kayla Dorn, so., United Township; Aria Fix, jr., United Township; Kaighin Frost, jr., Davenport Central; Megan Gandrup, sr., Clinton; Mazie Gardner, so., Maquoketa; Mia Griffin, jr., Bettendorf; Caroline Hazen, fr., Moline; Jordyn Johnson, fr., Davenport Central; Holly Kremer, so., Bellevue Marquette; Vanessa Mena, sr., Columbus; Juliana Penniston, so., Bellevue Marquette; Camryn Woods, fr., Pleasant Valley
Midfielders: Jamie Abbott, jr., Orion-Sherrard United; Jenna Aller, jr., Pleasant Valley; Natalie Aller, so., Pleasant Valley; Paige Blaskovich, jr., North Scott; Jaylen Cangas, sr., Bettendorf; Trinity Christy, sr., Muscatine; Anna Darrow, sr., Alleman; Demi Field, sr., Davenport Central; Keeli Frerichs, jr., Geneseo; Lylia Gomez, so., Moline; Courtney Hart, jr., Davenport Central; Kylie Hulsbrink, jr., Assumption; Jade Jackson, fr., Assumption; Lindsay Knight, fr., Davenport North; Elizabeth Park, sr., Bettendorf; Miranda Peters, jr., Bellevue Marquette; Isabel Russman, so., Pleasant Valley
Defenders: Ava Bandy, fr., Pleasant Valley; Allie Edwards, jr., Alleman; Maya Hartz, so., Pleasant Valley; Uda Kimba, fr., Rock Island; Katie Jackovich, sr., North Scott; Riley Markham, fr., Bettendorf; Jordan McWilliams, jr., Bettendorf; Evelyn Moon, jr., Davenport Central; Lauren Peet, jr., Davenport Central; Makayla Rangel, jr., Moline; Morgan Rinker, so., Pleasant Valley; Kaitlynn Ruwe, sr., North Scott; Ashton Snarr, jr., Davenport North; Ava Soliz, jr., Davenport Central; Allie Van, jr., Moline
Goalkeepers: Gracie Brossart, sr., Muscatine; Haley Brown, jr., Davenport Central; Mikayla DePover, sr., Rock Island; Tori Dierikx, sr., Davenport West; Billi Fleck, sr., Alleman; Teagan Goodney, jr., North Scott; Olivia Jackson, sr., Bettendorf; Ashlee Kwak, sr., Pleasant Valley; Allison Mirmanian, so., United Township; Rylie Mussman, so., Clinton; Anna Vonderhaar, sr., Assumption