Quincy hands Geneseo first Big 6 loss to clinch share of conference title

GENESEO - The Quincy High School boys soccer team held Geneseo without a shot in the second half en route to a 3-2 win to clinch at least a share of the Western Big 6 Conference on Tuesday night in Geneseo.

Josh Stupavsky had the lone second-half goal for Quincy (11-6, 6-1 Big 6), which finished its conference schedule with a win following an impressive second half.

Geneseo (9-7-1, 5-1 Big 6) can still grab a share of the conference title with a win over Rock Island next week. Moline is also still alive for a share at 5-1 in the Big 6 with a game left against Sterling.

Quincy coach Ron Bridal said the team adapted to what Geneseo was doing after the break. The adjustments clearly worked out.

“They were really good in the first half,” Bridal said of the Leafs. “We dropped to a sweeper back and then we had our two center fullbacks guard their two center forwards and it just limited the number of opportunities that they got.”

The Blue Devils took a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute on an impressive sequence when Carter Venvertloh finished a goal off a feed from Nolan Fleer on a free kick just outside the box.

The lead lasted less than 30 seconds as Geneseo’s Matthew Daly tied it up with a goal of his own.

Venvertloh, one of the top scorers in the conference, scored again by cutting through the Geneseo defenders and finding the net off a Garrick Homan assist.

The Leafs tied things up seven seconds before half with a goal by Logan Corgan.

Bridal said the two goals Quincy gave up added to the team’s motivation heading into the second half.

“It was important for us to come back out in the second half and pick up our goal keeper,” he said. “I think that those kids were really motivated to come out and win a share of the Western Big 6 after we were up 2-1 against Moline with 13 to go and we had a complete meltdown (losing 5-2). It was a lot for them to come back and show what they are capable of doing by winning a share of the conference.”

Venvertloh’s ability to finish has played a key role for Quincy.

“He’s a quality player,” Bridal said. “Fortunately he has a good supporting staff around him that can feed him the ball, but once he has the ball as anyone can see at this point, he’s really dangerous. He can create opportunities for himself but then he’s also able to create opportunities for other people.”

Stupavsky’s game-winner came following a deflection in the 53rd minute. Quincy controlled the ball for much of the second half, denying Geneseo any good looks before packing in the defense down the stretch.

“We had opportunities that we didn’t finish early,” Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said. “But I thought we played pretty well. We had a big game last night (a 3-0 loss to Washington); maybe that's my fault having back-to-back games like this. I’ll take part of the blame on that but it wasn’t without effort. They played hard tonight and I’m proud of them. They left it on the field.”

A share of the conference is still on the table for Geneseo, who is off until a matchup against Rocky on Tuesday.

Morton said his team didn’t get enough going offensively in the second half. The Leafs had a couple of free kicks and a corner down the stretch, but they did not result in a good shot on goal.

“We had some ideas and it kind of got away from us,” he said. “You’ve got to give them credit, though. They wanted it hard and it could have gone either way.”