Quincy-Moline play to bizarre 2-2 tie in Big 6 soccer match

Monday’s Western Big 6 Conference boys soccer match between rivals Quincy and Moline had a little bit of everything.
It had an own goal in the second half. It featured the central referee adding time back on the clock, then resetting the clock when the ball was kicked out of bounds, all within the span of 25 seconds. The lights illuminating the Moline Soccer Bowl went out in the first 29 seconds of the second overtime period.
The only thing it didn’t have was a winner.
After 100 minutes of game time and 2 hours, 41 minutes of real time, the Blue Devils and Maroons left the pitch in a 2-2 draw.
“We felt we controlled most of the ball game,” Moline coach Rick Sanchez said. “Obviously, it’s disappointing, but I told them we need to learn from this game, do things better and move forward.”
Quincy (2-2-1, 1-0-1) rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the second half that started with a fortunate bounce in the 63rd minute.
Andrew Vandermaiden touched it in front of the net for the Blue Devils and after Maroons netminder Carson Klavohn couldn’t corral it, the ball ricocheted off defender Michael Galvin, and into the back of the net to make it 2-1.
Then, craziness ensued.
A foul was called against Moline with about 25 seconds left in regulation. The main referee yelled to reset the clock to 45 seconds, with no explanation given to either coach.
Quincy was awarded a free kick, and while the ball was up in the air, two players in opposite color jerseys went for the ball. Both fell and a penalty kick was awarded to the Blue Devils.
“I’ve been doing this a while and there’s going to be scenarios where they’re going to miss some calls,” Sanchez said. “The total lack of consistency, both ways, you don’t find a flow to the game. The constant talking to the side officials.
“I saw two guys fall. If there’s accidental contact, how do you determine who fouled who? It is what it is.”
Quincy's Gavin Higgins was money and tied the match at two apiece.
Moline still had a chance. The ball was deflected out of bounds with four seconds left and the main ref proceeded to stop play and reset the clock back to 10 seconds, again with no further explanation.
The corner kick was of no avail that sent it into OT.
“It was an epic kind of battle,” Quincy coach Ron Bridal said.
After neither side had a decent look at net through the first 10 minutes, the lights hovering over the field proceeded to go out. And, they needed a 10 minute cooling off period before they could come back on. In total, it was a 13-minute delay.
The Maroons came out of the gate wanting to find the go-ahead goal, having three chances within inches of Blue Devils keeper Frank Heck and none getting by.
“We know they have a pretty good goalkeeper, he came up with some huge saves,” Sanchez said. “We build a three-to-four nothing lead, that doesn’t matter.”
An offsides call in the final five minutes stopped a would-be go-ahead goal for Quincy. It only had eight total shots for the night compared to Moline’s 25.
“We just struggled,” Bridal said. “Our touch was not good and we took too many touches.”
The Maroons took the early 1-0 lead at the 17th minute when Swan Cing buried a rebound shot and lasered it into the top-right corner. Cing was playing out of position due to the hosts missing a starter.
Blake Bastian made it 2-0 on a penalty kick in the 47th minute.
“It forces you to move some players around, put players in positions they’re not accustomed to,” Sanchez said. “Swan did a nice job adjusting to his new role, he had a good game for us.”