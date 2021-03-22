Quincy-Moline play to bizarre 2-2 tie in Big 6 soccer match

Quincy was awarded a free kick, and while the ball was up in the air, two players in opposite color jerseys went for the ball. Both fell and a penalty kick was awarded to the Blue Devils.

“I’ve been doing this a while and there’s going to be scenarios where they’re going to miss some calls,” Sanchez said. “The total lack of consistency, both ways, you don’t find a flow to the game. The constant talking to the side officials.

“I saw two guys fall. If there’s accidental contact, how do you determine who fouled who? It is what it is.”

Quincy's Gavin Higgins was money and tied the match at two apiece.

Moline still had a chance. The ball was deflected out of bounds with four seconds left and the main ref proceeded to stop play and reset the clock back to 10 seconds, again with no further explanation.

The corner kick was of no avail that sent it into OT.

“It was an epic kind of battle,” Quincy coach Ron Bridal said.

After neither side had a decent look at net through the first 10 minutes, the lights hovering over the field proceeded to go out. And, they needed a 10 minute cooling off period before they could come back on. In total, it was a 13-minute delay.