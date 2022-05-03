Quincy tops Rocks to wrap up perfect Big 6 title run

For all intents and purposes, the Quincy girls' soccer team had already assured itself of being the 2022 Western Big 6 Conference champions.

But after seeing Geneseo take the title last spring, the Blue Devils wanted to leave nothing to chance and run the table with a win Tuesday night.

On the other hand, Rock Island was hoping to make its own mark by being the one team to put a checkmark in Quincy's Big 6 loss column this season, as well as build more momentum for the upcoming IHSA postseason.

However, a Quincy goal with just over 11 minutes left in the first half gave the Blue Devils a spark for the next 40 minutes, and two second-half goals by sophomore forward Taylor Routh enabled them to pull away to a 4-1 win at Almquist Field.

"Quincy's got a lot of offensive weapons up top," said Rock Island coach Mike Mertel. "They're undefeated in a tough conference for a reason. I was happy with the way we reduced their open looks, especially in the first half.

"The second half was different. We had some defensive mistakes that left them with wide-open opportunities, and Addie (sophomore goalkeeper Addie Bomelyn) couldn't do anything with them."

Throughout the first half, the Blue Devils (11-6-1, 7-0) kept applying pressure on the Rocks (10-6-2, 2-3-1), but Bomelyn proved equal to the challenge.

Bomelyn recorded five of her eight saves in the first half and kept it a scoreless game until Quincy sophomore midfielder Rian Moore took a feed from Routh and found the back of the net with 11:18 left before halftime.

"We had possession the whole (first half), and we knew one would go in," said Moore. "We had multiple shots and crosses. Their goalkeeper made a lot of good saves, but we knew one would go in. As long as we kept the pressure up, we'd be fine."

The momentum generated by Moore's goal showed itself nearly three minutes into the second half when Routh scored the first of her two goals off a Lilly Schuette helper for a 2-0 Blue Devil lead.

Less than 10 minutes later, Bri Lannerd scored on a header to put Quincy up 3-0. Routh then added an unassisted tally with just under 18 minutes left to put the Blue Devils in command.

"I feel like we really worked well as a team. I couldn't do this without them," said Routh. "We don't like to lose, and we were very determined and kept working hard."

After mustering just one shot in the closing seconds of the first half, Rock Island was able to put more heat on Quincy sophomore keeper Taylor Fohey (four saves) throughout the second half.

Eventually, the Lady Rocks cracked the scoreboard when Olivia Bowman scored off a Soe Paw helper with just over two minutes left.

"We've got two games coming up that'll help us build some momentum, especially on the attack front," said Mertel, whose club hosts Streator Woodland on Thursday before wrapping up Big 6 play next Tuesday at Galesburg.

"We've got 10 seniors, and we're going to look to their leadership going into regionals."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0