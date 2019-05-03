ELDRIDGE — It turns out the 60-yard run that North Scott soccer player Faith Rains made was worth it.
After a scoreless first half with Alleman in a non-conference match-up at The Pitch on Friday night, the Lancers needed something to get them going in the second half.
Rains' run and perfect centering pass to Rylie Rucker, who scored, provided that spark and helped lead the hosts to an eventual 3-0 win.
It was hard to tell what was more impressive: Rains keeping the ball and holding off her defender, who ran with her almost the entire time, or running that far and firing off a cross that hit Rucker in stride 6 yards from goal in the 43rd minute.
"I took my space and just used it," Rains said of the long run that started near midfield. "Once I got down (near the corner), we practice a lot sending in crosses, and I was able to do that."
Rains said fatigue did not bother her passing accuracy even after the dead sprint down the field.
"We do a lot of running in practice so we are used to being in that position," Rains said of the preparation. "Most of the time I try and look up to see where I am aiming, but we really work on those type of plays."
Lancers coach Dion Ayers was pleased to see Rains' work pay off with such a perfect pass.
"It was a beautiful play and Faith has been struggling with her near-post passes," Ayers said. "When you make that long run, you can't miss near post, and she didn't. Faith will always give us hustle, but sometimes it is that last product that is missing so it was great to see her put the ball across the frame."
After getting her assist, Rains was able to pick up a goal in the 78th minute. Lancers junior Emily Kundel helped start a counter-attack against the Pioneers (7-6-2) near mid-field and Kundel found the sophomore running free through the middle. Rains was able to get her shot past Alleman goalkeeper Billi Fleck at the top of the penalty area.
In addition to her goal, Rucker added an assist with an almost perfect corner kick that junior Paige Blaskovich headed in from 10 yards out in the 60th minute.
All three of North Scott's goals came off assists as the Lancers improved to an 8-4 overall. It is that type of passing and connections that Ayers said will be key as North Scott faces two monster tests next week against Bettendorf and Iowa City West.
"We have been a second-half team and I thought our energy, tonight, was much better across offense and defense," Ayers said. "We need that kind of energy the whole way to manufacture our offense because we are not going to get goals on breakaways. We are at home almost the rest of the (season), so we have to take advantage of these chances."
Fleck made eight saves for the Pioneers but Alleman could only manage five shots on goal for the contest. Ella DeSmet, Kendall Wendt and Megan Tanghe played well for the visitors in the attacking third of the field.
Tanghe had the best chance to score for Alleman in the 47th minute as her 25-yard shot from the right side nearly caught Lancers keeper Teagan Goodney off her line. Tanghe's looping shot missed the top, right corner by about a foot.
This was the final regular season game for the Pioneers, who start regional play on Tuesday. Despite the defeat, Alleman coach Randy Bollman liked the energy his team displayed all game.
"Just holding that intensity for the whole 80 minutes will be key for us," Bollman said of the key to any kind of postseason run. "The last couple games against Quincy and Bettendorf, we came out kind of slow but this time we came out much stronger and we'll need to do that in the playoffs."