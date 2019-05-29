Morgan Rinker picked a heck of a time to score her first career high school soccer goal.
The Pleasant Valley sophomore found herself in the right place at the right time to score the only goal of the game to help the Spartans defeat Davenport Central, 1-0, in a Class 3A regional semifinal at Spartan Stadium on Wednesday night.
Pleasant Valley (11-5) moves on to face Bettendorf in the regional championship game at 6 p.m. Monday at TouVelle Stadium.
Rinker, who is a defenseman, was brought up during a PV corner kick to help support the offense in the 30th minute. After Ellie Scranton sent in a dangerous corner kick, the ball was deflected out to Jenna Aller, who from about 20 yards out lined up an attempt. Aller's blast was deflected again, but this time it went found Rinker, who just had to knock the ball in from 5 yards out.
"I like to try and be near the goal for a play like that," Rinker said of her good fortune. "I didn't have to do much except tap it in with my foot."
Still, it did not take away from the excitement as Rinker was mobbed by her teammates for a few minutes. Playing in the back four usually does not give her many offensive chances.
"I had to be ready for anything, and we knew that it was a close game last time we played (Central)," Rinker said. "I was just really excited to be able to help the team."
Spartans coach Ed Knupp said although Rinker does play in the back, she is comfortable coming into the attacking third on set plays.
"She doesn't have a lot of opportunities, but she is always looking to score," Knupp said. "She is ready and always in a good position to help us in the attack. It was great to see her get one."
Pleasant Valley beat the Blue Devils (6-8) in a shootout on a rainy night at Brady Street Stadium earlier this season. The host Spartans controlled the contest Wednesday most of the way, out-shooting the visitors 13-3.
Scranton was a big reason the hosts were able to dictate things in the midfield. The junior took nearly all the corner kicks, and her distribution started many dangerous attacks.
Scranton's throw in in the 28th minute almost gave the home team the lead. She found a wide-open Isabel Russman on a quick re-start from the sideline, and only an amazing diving save from Central goalkeeper Haley Brown on Russman's shot kept things scoreless.
However, Brown's save led to the corner kick that started the sequence that led to the goal.
"Ellie has been super consistent all season long and that is why we have her in the middle. Last year, she played on the outside, and she didn't have the ball enough," Knupp said. "Now, she can run things from the middle."
Scranton was not the only dangerous player during the game. Freshmen Jayne Abraham and Camryn Woods also made several strong plays to gain possession or keep Central bottled up in the midfield.
"It's nice to be able to bring in players like that, even though we are very young, they have learned very quickly, and I think, at this point of the season, they have gained a lot of experience," Knupp said.
Brown made nine saves for the Blue Devils in goal but Central could not muster much of a consistent threat outside of a few free kicks in some dangerous spots. But every chance was eventually turned away by the Spartans' defense. It also took a team effort to keep Central's most dangerous threat, Kaighin Frost, in check. Frost had just one shot on goal.
Blue Devils coach Nick Newman was proud of his team's fight for 80 minutes and is excited for the future while also giving credit to the departing seniors who were on the playoff roster. That group included Donna Diggs, Sophie Cornish, Demi Field-Thorpe, Isabelle Shook and Maggie Johnston.
"The program is heading in the right direction, we have a ton of talent and a ton of really good character on this team," Newman said. "I just hope to continue to build with that."