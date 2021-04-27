RI's Carr scores four goals in Big 6 debut win over Sterling

Playing in just her third varsity soccer game, Rock Island sophomore Denise Carr scored four times in the Rocks’ 5-2 home win over Sterling to open Western Big 6 Conference play Tuesday night.
Carr made up for lost time after her freshman season for the Rocks was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her breakout game helped the Rocks improve to 2-1, 1-0 in Big 6 play.
"Tonight was phenomenal, I was really pumped and excited to play,” Carr said. “It felt great to score and work together as a team and make goals. It was nice.”
The Rocks came back to win after Sterling senior Hailey Walters scored her first of two long-range goals with a perfectly placed strike in the fifth minute.
Carr scored her team’s last four goals after junior Olivia Bowman struck in a nice ball off an indirect free kick inside the box in the 20th minute. Monse Lopez’s touch pass preceded Bowman’s kick around the Sterling defenders.
“Monse had that quick touch so Olivia could drive it home,” Rocky coach Mike Mertel said. “That was soccer IQ and competitiveness.”
Carr says she’s often asked if she is related to Rocky standout basketball alums CJ and Chrislyn Carr, but there is no relation.
She said the team kept its head up after getting down early. Carr and junior varsity newcomer at forward Lexi Thompson kept constant pressure on the Sterling defense, receiving a number of nice through balls in transition and playing off each other’s runs.
“We made sure that we kept our head in the game and motivated,” she said. “We knew what we wanted tonight and nothing more.”
Sterling fell to 1-3, 0-1 after being out-shot 13-7.
Rocky freshman goalkeeper Addie Bomelyn had three saves for the Rocks.
Rocky coach Mike Mertel says the team is aware its strength is on offense with speed at the forward position.
“We came out a little flat-footed, a little stagnant, but I was glad to see that they worked together as a team,” he said. “They slowly got better in each half and got the result that we wanted.”
Mertel credited Sterling senior center back Ellie Gasso for keeping her team in it. Rocky led 2-1 at halftime before Walters tied the game in the 46th minute.
“They obviously had a presence up top, fast and aggressive,” Sterling coach Alexandria Miller said of the Rocks. “We struggled to contain that at times. It was nice that we scored early. … We just didn’t hold it consistently throughout the whole game.”
Carr’s three second-half goals came in the 57th, 74th and 76th minutes. She very well could have had at least one or two more with her shots just missing.
Mertel said this was something he saw coming after seeing Carr’s skill on display during offseason indoor play prior to last year.
“It’s so frustrating to watch her there because she has no room to run,” Mertel said of the indoor playing field. “She has such speed, this is her playground up here. She has so much room, we just send her long and she has the speed to do the rest.”
“We know she has the speed, but there were a couple plays where she made a move or cut inside. She had that awareness of where the defenders were. She didn’t just beat them with her speed but also her touch.”
Carr and the Rocks were elated to start the conference season with a win after a year-long layoff between winning their first-ever regional title in 2019.
“We might have some offsides and we might get scored on, but overall we know what we want and we're going to get there,” Carr said. “This is just so big for us, we want this so much, more than ever. Since we didn’t get to play last year, we’re very motivated to play. Our heads are fully in the game.”