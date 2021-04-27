RI's Carr scores four goals in Big 6 debut win over Sterling

“We made sure that we kept our head in the game and motivated,” she said. “We knew what we wanted tonight and nothing more.”

Sterling fell to 1-3, 0-1 after being out-shot 13-7.

Rocky freshman goalkeeper Addie Bomelyn had three saves for the Rocks.

Rocky coach Mike Mertel says the team is aware its strength is on offense with speed at the forward position.

“We came out a little flat-footed, a little stagnant, but I was glad to see that they worked together as a team,” he said. “They slowly got better in each half and got the result that we wanted.”

Mertel credited Sterling senior center back Ellie Gasso for keeping her team in it. Rocky led 2-1 at halftime before Walters tied the game in the 46th minute.

“They obviously had a presence up top, fast and aggressive,” Sterling coach Alexandria Miller said of the Rocks. “We struggled to contain that at times. It was nice that we scored early. … We just didn’t hold it consistently throughout the whole game.”

Carr’s three second-half goals came in the 57th, 74th and 76th minutes. She very well could have had at least one or two more with her shots just missing.