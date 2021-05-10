Rock Island and Quincy girls must settle for tie

It took 79 minutes for the Rock Island girls soccer team to get on the board in its game against Quincy on Monday night.
After a scoreless first half, both the Blue Devils and Rocks scored in the second half to bring the end of regulation to 1-1.
When neither team was able to mount any sort of threat in the two overtimes, the game went into the books as a 1-1 tie.
Mariah Crist scored from the left side of the box in the 63rd minute on a pass to the outside from in front of goal by Bri Lannerd, giving Quincy a 1-0 edge.
The Rocks answered with an Olivia Bowman goal on a direct free kick from just outside the box in the 79th minute of the game.
Quincy played an aggressive game with 12 fouls compared to just three from the Rocks. That aggressiveness paid off, though, with the Blue Devils putting 15 shots on goal and 22 in total.
Rock Island freshman goalkeeper Addie Bomelyn stopped 14 shots in the game. The Rocks had four shots on goal and seven total, with Maddie Hill blocking three shots from the back of the net.
Bomelyn was composed in net and it took a 2-on-1 opportunity for the Blue Devils to get a shot past her. For those watching from the stands, you would think she’s a seasoned veteran, but this is her first season at keeper.
Rock Island coach Mike Mertell is continually impressed with how she has done.
“She came into this season as an outfield player but we gave her a shot in net,” Mertell said. “She has athleticism coming from her time in volleyball and she has good composure and is very competitive.”
Bomelyn knew what she had to do to keep her team in the game and it was that focus that allowed the Rocks to get the draw.
“I felt nervous in the first few minutes and I definitely felt the pressure,” Bomelyn said. “I’m still new to the position but I told myself that I had to be good for my team.”
The Rocks had a chance in the 77th minute to tie the game with a penalty kick, but Hill blocked the shot down the middle by Uda Kimba.
The physical Quincy play was a bit of a challenge for the Rock Island back line to deal with, but the group never gave up on a play and it was sophomore defender Denise Carr who helped lead the defense by staying focused.
“I wanted to push through for the team so we could get the win,” Carr said. “I knew that the pressure was coming but I also knew that I couldn’t give up.”
That aggressive play cost the Blue Devils in the end, as two players were given red cards for tough tackles including the foul that led to the Bowman free kick.
Rock Island moved to 4-3-1 on the season, 2-1-1 in the Western Big 6. Quincy is 4-4-1 and 2-1-1.
Mertell didn’t see perfect play from his team at all times, but when mistakes were made he saw a team hungry to compete and put everything on the line for one another.
“It was really nice to see their fight out there,” Mertell said. “When a girl would make a mistake, someone else would be there to recover for her and that’s the mentality we need to have going forward.”