Rock Island and Quincy girls must settle for tie

Rock Island coach Mike Mertell is continually impressed with how she has done.

“She came into this season as an outfield player but we gave her a shot in net,” Mertell said. “She has athleticism coming from her time in volleyball and she has good composure and is very competitive.”

Bomelyn knew what she had to do to keep her team in the game and it was that focus that allowed the Rocks to get the draw.

“I felt nervous in the first few minutes and I definitely felt the pressure,” Bomelyn said. “I’m still new to the position but I told myself that I had to be good for my team.”

The Rocks had a chance in the 77th minute to tie the game with a penalty kick, but Hill blocked the shot down the middle by Uda Kimba.

The physical Quincy play was a bit of a challenge for the Rock Island back line to deal with, but the group never gave up on a play and it was sophomore defender Denise Carr who helped lead the defense by staying focused.

“I wanted to push through for the team so we could get the win,” Carr said. “I knew that the pressure was coming but I also knew that I couldn’t give up.”